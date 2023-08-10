Minerva Bunkering Further Expands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

News provided by

Minerva Bunkering

10 Aug, 2023, 01:00 ET

  • Performed the first international bunker delivery ever carried out in King Abdullah Port
  • Deployed its third mass flow meter equipped barge offering the transparency and efficiency of ADP digital bunkering in the KSA Red Sea ports
  • Supplying VLSFO, HSFO, and MGO

GENEVA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering has expanded its Saudi Arabia Red Sea operations to serve vessels calling King Abdullah Port, having now performed the first bunker delivery ever conducted in the port. Situated at the crossroads of global trade routes interlinking three continents, King Abdullah Port is amongst the world's fastest growing ports.  Consistent with this expansion, Minerva has added a third barge, the 6,262 DwT MV Tilos, to its fleet supporting Yanbu, Jeddah, and now King Abdullah ports.

"With King Abdullah Port located in between Yanbu and Jeddah we are able to leverage our integrated Red Sea supply system to provide customers with a highly competitive total cost of bunkers, both for deliveries to vessels concurrent with cargo operations and while at anchor," said Minerva CEO, Tyler Baron.

Minerva is honored to play its role supporting the development of the maritime economy of Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030 by ensuring vessels calling and passing Red Sea ports have access to bunkering service that leads the industry in efficiency, transparency, and fuel quality.

Minerva Bunkering is the world's largest physical supplier of marine fuels and related service solutions to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 750 active customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

SOURCE Minerva Bunkering

