Minerva Bunkering Introduces Carbon Neutral Marine Fuel Offering

GENEVA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering has launched a new offering that enables customers to mitigate carbon emissions associated with the bunker fuel they consume. With each transaction, Minerva retires verified carbon offset certificates in an equal and offsetting amount to the emissions value of the bunker fuel as calculated per the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) published emissions factors. Clear client reporting includes offset quantification, evidence of certificate retirement from third-party registries, and unique serial numbers linking each certificate to detailed source project information.

"Our global client base of ship owners and operators is increasingly seeking to reduce the emissions intensity of their operations as well as provide carbon-neutral freight services to their own customers. Minerva is committed to accelerating the industry's transition to a low carbon future, and by leveraging Mercuria's expertise in emissions trading, we have developed an efficient solution that is available today," said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

The offering utilizes offsets certified by international standards bodies including the ICAO's CORSIA, Verified Carbon Standard, REDD+, Gold Standard, and the American Carbon Registry. "Mercuria has more than 14 years of experience sourcing high-quality offsets from projects around the world. We aim to provide a simple, reliable, and transparent solution that helps Minerva's clients meet their carbon reduction objectives," said Jean Francois Steels, Head of Emissions Trading & VP Energy Transition at Mercuria Energy Trading, SA.

Minerva Bunkering is an international marine fuel services company that markets and physically supplies fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 600 customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries. Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

SOURCE Minerva Bunkering