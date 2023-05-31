Minerva Bunkering Launches Service in the Suez Canal and Egyptian Ports

News provided by

Minerva

31 May, 2023, 04:00 ET

  • Delivering to vessels upon arrival as they await transit convoys, substantial cost savings over bunkers-only call alternatives
  • Successfully completed first ten deliveries in Egypt
  • Availability of VLSFO, HSFO, and MGO imported via Minerva's extensive cargo sourcing network feeding Mediterranean and Saudi Arabian Red Sea ports
  • Supported by substantial physical logistics assets, including a 150k DWT floating storage unit (MV Cronus) and five modern owned and operated bunkering tankers
  • Flexibility to supply on both sides of the canal

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering has completed its first ten bunker deliveries in Egypt, including to Hafnia's MV Hafnia Azurite and Cargill Ocean Transportation's MV Gat Feeling. Deliveries have been performed for vessels awaiting northbound and southbound canal transit convoys with no lost time taking bunkers. Minerva is licensed to operate in Suez Canal waiting anchorages and 12 Egyptian ports, including East and West Port Said, Alexandria, Damietta, Suez, and Sokhna.

"With more than 23,000 vessels transiting the Suez Canal each year and significant additional vessel traffic calling domestic ports, Egypt represents one of the world's most strategic maritime markets. Bringing Minerva's industry-leading physical supply chain, fuel quality performance, and operational excellence and will add significant value to the international shipping community and their vessels operating in Egyptian ports and waters," said Minerva CEO Tyler Baron.

The new bunkering service has been developed in close cooperation with the Ministry of Petroleum, Suez Canal Authority, Suez Canal Economic Zone, EGPC, Ministry of Transportation, and all relevant port authorities.

"Minerva's objective is to empower our customers to lower their total cost of bunkers procurement. Refueling vessels while they await canal transits, thereby avoiding the costly deviation and lost time of a bunkers-only call, does just that," Baron continued.

Minerva's Egyptian service leverages its physical footprint in the Mediterranean and expanding presence in Saudi Arabian Red Sea ports to generate synergies and the ability to offer customers multi-port delivery optionality.

Minerva Bunkering is the largest physical supplier of marine fuels and related solutions, serving ships calling over 150 ports. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 750 active customers across all major commercial shipping sectors, including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

SOURCE Minerva

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.