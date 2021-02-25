Minerva Bunkering Launches the Advanced Delivery Platform (ADP) Service in ARA, Fujairah and Singapore

GENEVA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering is pleased to announce the commercial launch of the Advanced Delivery Platform (ADP) service in the ARA, Fujairah and Singapore markets. Hafnia, one of the world's leading tanker owners and operators, has now commenced a long-term supply contract for deliveries conducted utilizing the ADP.

The ADP is available to all customers and offers ship operators complete transparency over the quality and quantity of fuel they purchase combined with the efficiency and significant time savings of a fully digital bunkering process. The integrated hardware and software solution facilitates seamless operations onboard and provides insight into all attributes of the bunkering transaction, viewable in real-time and from anywhere via the ADP Online customer portal.

"Without transparency, bunker buyers are forced to rely on price as an often-flawed proxy for value. The ADP provides the complete transparency that is necessary for customers to discern and achieve the best overall value for their bunkering spend," said Minerva CEO, Tyler Baron.

Emerson Automated Solutions, the leading supplier of mass flow meter equipment, published a white paper detailing the innovative bunkering process enhancements and data integrity of the ADP when combined with Emerson Coriolis Mass Flow Meter technology. Download the ADP white paper.

Minerva anticipates the continued expansion of ADP service availability across its physical supply network, including to a location in which the ADP will be a port-wide standard.

"The progression of the ADP from a successful proof-of-concept to a commercial service with productionized hardware and software in less than three months' time has been exciting to see. We are very happy to now be able to demonstrate to our clients the cost savings and enhanced value with which the ADP can provide them," said Alistair Cross, Chief Operations Officer for Mercuria.

Minerva Bunkering is an international marine fuel logistics company that markets and physically supplies fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 600 customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world. For additional information, please visit www.minervabunkering.com.

SOURCE Minerva Bunkering