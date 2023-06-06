Minerva Consulting Receives Four Telly Awards for Exceptional Video Storytelling

Institute for Higher Education Policy, Paul Quinn College, and Hunt Energy Videos Recognized

DALLAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Consulting, a boutique, full-service communications firm announced today they received four Telly Awards for work on behalf of their clients. The Institute for Higher Education Policy "Higher Ed is How" video series received a Silver and Bronze Telly, the Paul Quinn "Basketball Court" video was also awarded a Silver Telly and Hunt Energy's "A Global Commitment to Sustainability" video was named a Bronze Telly winner. The Telly Awards is a prestigious award annually showcasing the best work created within television and across video, for all screens.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from the Telly Awards and for our work to be recognized alongside such distinguished companies," said Ashley Elsey, president and CEO of Minerva Consulting. "We take seriously the transformative power of a story and are humbled for the opportunity to share our clients' work and the impact they are trying to make."

Working with the Institute for Higher Education Policy Minerva created the five-part animated video series "Higher Ed is How" showcasing the organization's purpose and four pillars of its research, policy, and advocacy efforts to make higher education more accessible, affordable and equitable. The series received a Silver Telly Award in the Branded Content Campaign – Not-for-Profit category and a Bronze Telly Award in the Branded Content Campaign – Social Impact category.

Paul Quinn, one of the most innovative colleges in the country and the nation's first Urban Work College, worked with Minerva Consulting to tell the story of its new basketball court design, which gained national attention for its unique look and meaning. The court features a black and white photo of the Dallas skyline during pre-integration and highlights the impact the College has had over its 151-year history for racial and social justice. The video received a Silver Telly Award in the Branded Content Campaign – Educational Institution category.

Hunt Energy's "A Global Commitment to Sustainability" video received a Bronze Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast General-Corporate Social Responsibility category. The video articulated the company's strategic approach to sustainability and achieving its ESG goals. Integrated into its mission to impact humanity for the better, the corporation's longstanding work in sustainability is grounded in the pillars of People, Plant and Direction.

Minerva Consulting and fellow honorees such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, and PBS Digital Studios were recognized out of 13,000 entries across the globe, setting a record for most entries in the Telly Awards' 44-year history.

"The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Minerva Consulting truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," said Tellys Executive Director

Sabrina Dridje. "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."

ABOUT MINERVA CONSULTING

Founded in 2003, Minerva Consulting is a boutique communications firm located in Dallas with employees in California, Florida, New York and North Carolina. Minerva is grounded in the belief that fundamentally we want to be inspired. We focus our work on integrated communications services that create breakthrough messaging, humanize content, and foster artful discipline and engagement. Minerva provides services ranging from communications strategy, to messaging and brand development, to social media strategy and execution, video storytelling, graphic design, web development, public relations and event production. Minerva has won numerous international and domestic awards for its work. A certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council member, Minerva is consistently ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by The Dallas Business Journal. For more information, visit www.minervaco.com. Follow Minerva on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT THE TELLY AWARDS

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

SOURCE Minerva Consulting, LLC