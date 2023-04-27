Minerva Consulting Wins Eight Hermes Creative Awards for Outstanding Design Work, Website and Video Production

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Consulting, a boutique, full-service communications firm was awarded eight 2023 Hermes Creative Awards for its outstanding creative work in video production, website design and production, and graphic design.

"We are grateful to be recognized for the diverse breadth of work we create on behalf of our clients," said Ashley Elsey, president and CEO of Minerva Consulting. "We believe in the power of stories and the connection that can be made across any platform or medium. It is an honor to share these awards with our clients who are committed to inspiring change and making the world a better place."

2023 Platinum Hermes Creative Awards were received for the New Friends New Life 2021 Annual Report, Paul Quinn "Basketball Court" video, and Rainbow Days "2022 Impact" video.

2023 Gold Awards were given for the Hunt Energy 2021 ESG Report – "Impacting Humanity for the Better," New Friends New Life 2022 "She is Me" video, and Paul Quinn "150th Anniversary" video. The Hunt Realty Investments Website won two Gold Awards in the redesign and business to business categories.

Hermes Creative Awards, one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.

Winners range from individuals to Fortune 500 companies and media conglomerates with clients across all industries including education, energy, healthcare, finance, and non-profit organizations.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest, oldest, and most respected international evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. AMCP judges look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

A list of winners can be found on the Hermes Creative Awards website at www.hermesawards.com.

ABOUT MINERVA CONSULTING

Founded in 2003, Minerva Consulting is a boutique communications firm located in Dallas with employees in California, Florida, New York and North Carolina. Minerva is grounded in the belief that fundamentally we want to be inspired. We focus our work on integrated communications services that create breakthrough messaging, humanize content, and foster artful discipline and engagement. Minerva provides services ranging from communications strategy, to messaging and brand development, to social media strategy and execution, video storytelling, graphic design, web development, public relations and event production. Minerva has won numerous international and domestic awards for its work. A certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council member, Minerva is consistently ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by The Dallas Business Journal. For more information, visit www.minervaco.com. Follow Minerva on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Minerva Consulting, LLC