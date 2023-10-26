Minerva Foods achieves top score in Audits by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in three states in Brazil

In assessments of companies committed to ESG best practices in the agricultural chain in the states of Para, Mato Grosso and Rondonia, the Company obtained 100% compliance in social and environmental assessments.

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Foods, the leading beef exporter in South America and one of the largest companies in the production and sale of fresh meat and its derivatives in the region, has achieved 100% social and environmental compliance in the states of Para, Mato Grosso and Rondonia, in audits supervised by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, the main auditor of the Brazilian production chain. The Company received the highest possible score for the fifth consecutive year in the latest assessment cycle in Para.

The initiative focuses on analysing the legal, environmental and social aspects of cattle ranching. It requires protein-producing companies to verify that the properties they work with meet the socio-environmental criteria set out in the Amazon Cattle Supplier Monitoring Protocol.

The commitments made by Minerva Foods help prevent the sourcing of raw materials from areas affected by illegal deforestation, land grabbing and slave labour. In addition, these commitments help prevent the sourcing of raw materials from protected area, indigenous lands and lands owned by the descendants of freed slaves.

"This achievement highlights our commitment to the sustainable development of the agricultural chain and our continuous efforts to ensure that we are increasingly aligned with ESG best practices. In the last four audit cycles we have achieved excellent results in Para and we have now been recognized with the highest scores in two additional states in which we operate," states Tamara Lopes, Executive Manager of Sustainability at Minerva Foods.

An industry leader in supplier monitoring - Minerva Foods pioneers initiatives aimed at tackling illegal deforestation and climate change linked to land conversion in South America. In recent years, the Company has intensified its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, mitigate climate change and promote the production of low carbon beef.

In Brazil (Amazon, Cerrado, Pantanal, Caatinga and Atlantic Forest), Paraguay and Colombia, the Company has pioneered the use of geographical information systems in all the biomes in which it operates, monitoring 100% of its direct suppliers. Progress is also being achieved in Argentina, where around 90% of direct suppliers are currently being monitored, and in Uruguay, where more than 20% of direct suppliers are already being monitored, with the aim of monitoring all suppliers by 2030 and 2025 respectively.

Recognizing that efforts to strengthen traceability in the chain must be a joint effort, Minerva Foods has launched the first mobile application designed for livestock ranchers throughout Brazil. This application allows them to track their own suppliers. Developed in partnership with Niceplanet Geotecnologia, SMGeo Prospec enables socio-environmental analysis of the agribusiness production chain.

By using the app, ranchers have access to the same technology that the Company uses in its supplier analysis, monitoring systems and risk mapping for all cattle purchases. By making SMGeo Prospec available to the supply chain, Minerva Foods has facilitated the monitoring of its suppliers and reduced the risks associated with cattle from areas that do not comply with social and environmental standards and legislation. To date, more than 2,000 vouchers have been distributed to producers.

