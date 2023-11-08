MINERVA FOODS FILES EBITDA OF BRL 713,7 MILLION AND NET PROFIT OF BRL 141 MILLION IN 3Q23

News provided by

Minerva Foods

08 Nov, 2023, 17:33 ET

Free Cash Flow is up in the third quarter of 2023, at BRL 608,1 million, and BRL 1,2 billion in the last 12 months ending in September.

BARRETOS, Brasil, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Foods (Minerva S.A – B3: BEEF3 | OTC – Nasdaq International: MRVSY), a leader in the export of fresh beef and its derivatives in South America, and which also operates in the processed beef segment, reports its earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The following financial and operational information is presented in BRGAAP, in Reals (BRL), according to International Financial Reporting Standards.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 totaled BRL 713,1 million and the EBITDA margin was 10,1%. In the last twelve months ending in September, EBITDA was BRL 2,6 billion and the EBITDA margin was 9,3%.

Free Cash Flow in 3Q23, after Financial Expenses, Capex, and Working Capital, was BRL 608,1 million. In the LTM3Q23 (Last twelve months) ended in September, recurring free cash flow, adjusted by the acquisitions of Australia Lamb Company and BPU Meat, totaled BRL 1,2 billion.

Net Profit was BRL 141 million, up by 16,8% on the previous quarter. Year-to-date net profit was BRL 375,7 million.

Net leverage in 3Q23, which is the Net Debt/EBITDA of the last 12 months ended in September, was 2,8x, adjusted by the pro forma EBITDA from the acquisition of ALC and BPU, and also by the amount of BRL 1,5 billion from the initial payment for the acquisition of Marfrig assets in South America.

Moving forward with its ESG agenda, the company has also made progress with its governance structure, through membership at the Ethos Institute and the "Clean Company" program (Business Pact for Integrity and Against Corruption).

About Minerva Foods
Minerva Foods is the leader in beef exports in South America and also operates in the industrialized product segment, selling its products to more than 100 countries. In addition to Brazil, Minerva Foods is present in Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, and Colombia, and has sheep plants in Australia, with more than 23,000 employees. The company serves five continents with beef, lamb, and their derivatives and currently operates 33 industrial sites, 12 international offices, and 14 distribution centers.

Press relations: 

Paola Souza
55 11 96995-0110
[email protected]

Also from this source

MINERVA FOODS FILES EBITDA OF BRL 713,7 MILLION AND NET PROFIT OF BRL 141 MILLION IN 3Q23

Minerva Foods (Minerva S.A – B3: BEEF3 | OTC – Nasdaq International: MRVSY), a leader in the export of fresh beef and its derivatives in South...

Minerva Foods achieves top score in Audits by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in three states in Brazil

Minerva Foods, the leading beef exporter in South America and one of the largest companies in the production and sale of fresh meat and its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.