MINERVA FOODS POSTS CONSOLIDATED GROSS REVENUE OF R$ 7,8 BILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

News provided by

Minerva Foods

09 Aug, 2023, 19:02 ET

EBITDA was R$ 711,2 million and net revenue R$ 7,3 billion in the period 

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Foods (Minerva S.A. – B3: BEEF3 | OTC – Nasdaq International: MRVSY), a leader in the export of fresh beef and its derivatives in South America, and which also operates in the processed segment, disclosed its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) today.

EBITDA in 2Q23 was R$ 711,2 million, making an EBITDA margin of 9,8%. In the last twelve months to June 2023, EBITDA was R$ 2,7 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 9,2%, not including ALC pro forma EBITDA (adjusted for the performance of the acquisition of Australia Lamb Company).

Free Cash Flow in 2Q23, after Financial Expenses, Capex, and Working Capital, totaled R$ 323,3 million in the recurring metric, and R$ 191,3 million after the cash effect of derivatives. In LTM2Q23 ended June 2023, recurring free cash flow, adjusted for the acquisition of ALC, totaled R$ 929,3 million.

In 2Q23, Net Profit was R$ 120,7 million, up by 5,9% on the previous quarter. Year-to-date, net profit was R$ 234,7 million, totaling R$ 350,5 million in the last twelve months ended June 2023.

Consolidated Gross Revenue in 2Q23 was R$ 7,8 billion, and R$ 30,9 billion in the last twelve months ended June 2023.

The company's Net Revenue totaled R$ 7,3 billion in 2Q23, and in the last twelve months ended June 2023, R$ 28,9 billion.

In the quarter, exports represented 65,8% of the company's Gross Revenue, confirming its leadership in beef exports in South America, with a market share of approximately 20%.

Net leverage in 2Q23, measured by the Net Debt/EBITDA multiple of the last 12 months, ended the quarter stable at 2,7x, considering pro-forma ALC adjusted EBITDA.

Also noteworthy is the payment of complementary dividends. The company's Board of Directors approved the distribution of R$ 114 million in the form of interim dividends, amounting to R$ 0,19 per share. Payment will be made on August 23, 2023, and the company's shares will trade "ex-dividend" as of August 15, 2023, inclusive. Since 2020, the company has distributed approximately R$ 1,4 billion in earnings to its shareholders.

About Minerva Foods

Minerva Foods is the leader in beef exports in South America and also operates in the processed segment, selling its products to more than 100 countries. In addition to Brazil, Minerva Foods is present in Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and has plants specialized in lamb in Australia, totaling more than 23,000 employees. The company serves five continents with beef, lamb, and their derivatives, and currently operates 32 industrial units, 12 international offices, and 14 distribution centers.

SOURCE Minerva Foods

Also from this source

MINERVA FOODS REPORTS CONSOLIDATED GROSS REVENUE OF R$ 6,8 BILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

MINERVA FOODS REPORTS CONSOLIDATED GROSS REVENUE OF R$ 6,8 BILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.