Minerva Labs and BlueVoyant Team Up To Contain Evasive Cyberattack

The issue began when an educational institution reached out to BlueVoyant's Cyber Forensics and Incident Response team for assistance in conducting a forensic examination. The investigation revealed that the Emotet banking Trojan had wormed its way onto 1,400 of the institution's systems.

In response, BlueVoyant deployed Minerva's advanced Anti-Evasion Platform. The platform tricks the malware into disarming itself, providing the containment necessary to remove highly-active malware such as Emotet. The partnership neutralized the epidemic and saved BlueVoyant's client from what could have been a months-long systems overhaul costing several hundred thousand dollars.

"When our clients' environments are breached, we need specific tools with critical strengths that we can count on 100 percent of the time. Minerva is that tool when it comes to containing sophisticated and evasive network attacks," said Austin Berglas, global head of BlueVoyant's Cyber Forensics and Incident Response business.

"With the help of Minerva Labs, we were able to contain and clean up the Emotet infection 60-70 percent faster than if we had used our previous manual method," said Vincent D'Agostino, BlueVoyant's deputy head of Cyber Forensics and Incident Response. "This resulted in drastically lower remediation costs, almost zero network downtime, and fewer losses for the client."

"The results BlueVoyant obtained by deploying Minerva's Anti-Evasion Platform solidifies our unique capabilities in helping our customers address infections at a faster and more efficient rate," said Eddy Bobritsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Minerva Labs. "Our goal has always been to make sure our customers have the tools to strengthen their endpoint defenses." Minerva Labs helps IT security teams strengthen endpoint defenses without taking on the operational challenges often associated with deploying and maintaining security solutions. Customers can rapidly roll out Minerva's Anti-Evasion Platform and benefit from an ultra-light agent that doesn't require reboot or affect endpoint performance.

As part of their ground-breaking Anti-Evasion Platform, Minerva released the industry's first Endpoint Malware Vaccination module for enterprises. This tool helps simulate infection markers across enterprise endpoints to deceive malware into believing it has already infected the system. This approach, combined with other unique capabilities of the platform, allows Minerva's customers to prevent infections even if other defensive capabilities failed at blocking the attack.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is a Threat Intelligence, Managed Security Service, and Cyber Forensics and Incident Response business with offices in New York, the Washington D.C. area, London, Madrid and Tel Aviv. More information on BlueVoyant can be found at www.bluevoyant.com.

About Minerva Labs

Minerva Labs is an innovative endpoint security solution provider that protects enterprises from today's stealthiest attacks without the need to detect threats first, all before any damage has been done. Minerva Labs Anti-Evasion Platform blocks threats which bypass antivirus and other baseline protection solutions by deceiving the malware and controlling how it perceives its environment. Without relying on signatures, models or behavioral patterns, Minerva Labs solution deceives the malware and causes it to disarm itself, thwarting it before the need to engage costly security resources.

Headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, and with offices in New York and Atlanta, Minerva Labs boosts customers' existing defenses without the need to embark upon a costly and risky overhaul of their entire endpoint security architecture. To learn more about Minerva, visit www.minerva-labs.com.

