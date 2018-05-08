Minerva Labs Recognized as 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner

"It is an honor to be named a winner in the Red Herring 2018 Top 100 Europe and to be recognized amongst the distinguished peers this award honors," said Eddy Bobritsky, CEO of Minerva Labs. "This recognition, along with the others we have accumulated this year, highlights our company's vision and innovation in the cybersecurity space."

Minerva Labs was recognized by Red Herring for its entrepreneurial success in the cybersecurity space. Minerva's Anti-Evasion Platform is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that prevents file-based and fileless malware attacks that are designed to evade existing defenses. The platform deceives the threat in a way that causes it to self-terminate if it attempts to evade security measures. Minerva built a product that both improves security without overlapping with other tools, while overcoming operational challenges common to most enterprise endpoint security products.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs.

Minerva Labs has been the recipient of other accolades in 2018, including:

CB Insights, 29 startups with the potential to transform cybersecurity

Winners of the 2018 American Business Awards for New Product of the Year and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

and 2018 Info Security Products Guide winner in the Anti-Malware and Endpoint Security categories .

and . Winner of the 2018 Cybersecurity Product Awards in the Anti-Malware category.

About Minerva Labs

Minerva Labs is an innovative endpoint security solution provider that protects enterprises from today's stealthiest attacks without the need to detect threats first, all before any damage has been done. Minerva's Anti-Evasion Platform blocks threats that bypass antivirus and other baseline protection solutions by deceiving the malware and controlling how it perceives its environment. Without relying on signatures, models or behavioral patterns, the solution causes the malware to disarm itself, thwarting the attack before the need to engage costly security resources.

Headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, and with offices in New York and Atlanta, Minerva Labs boosts customers' existing defenses without the need to embark upon a costly and risky overhaul of their entire endpoint security architecture. To learn more about Minerva, visit www.minerva-labs.com.

