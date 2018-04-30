Minerva Project and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Collaborate to Provide Enriching Learning Experiences for Students

Beginning in the fall semester 2018, the program will allow selected HKUST students to take four Minerva Cornerstone courses over the first two years of their studies at HKUST while taking additional HKUST courses in parallel. Meanwhile, final year students at the Minerva Schools at KGI will also have the option to spend part of their fourth year at HKUST to take classes and continue their research and hands-on lab work with HKUST faculty members at state-of-the-art laboratories, while simultaneously completing their final year of Minerva courses and Capstone work.

Crucial to the Minerva pedagogy is its Active Learning Forum (ALF), an innovative technology platform designed to deliver interactive small seminars in real time. The four Cornerstone courses focus on equipping students with the cognitive tools they need to succeed in the world, building the core competencies of thinking critically, thinking creatively, communicating effectively, and interacting effectively. These courses delivered in the ALF platform add to HKUST's portfolio of active learning pedagogical practices and provide a unique educational approach for competency building.

Taught by HKUST professors, these courses facilitate fully active learning in a video-conference-like setting with students deeply engaged with course material through discussions, debates, breakout groups, simulations, polls and team presentations. Real-time data collected through the ALF enables professors to ensure all students are participating in class and have a solid understanding of the course material, as well as receive formative feedback after class sessions.

"Minerva's collaboration with HKUST is an exciting step toward fulfilling our mission of nurturing critical wisdom for the sake of the world. As leading institutions like HKUST embrace our active learning pedagogy, our structured and interdisciplinary curriculum design, and our premier seminar technology, we will see improved educational outcomes for students beyond those attending the Minerva Schools at KGI," said Ben Nelson, founder and CEO of the Minerva Project. "I am especially proud that our first partnership is with HKUST, the leading school of science in Asia and one of the preeminent universities in the world."

"HKUST is committed to creating a transformative education experience and is very entrepreneurial in innovative pedagogies, especially those involving active engagement of students. We are excited about this program with Minerva and consider it a great opportunity for some of our faculty members and students to experience the competency-focused cornerstone courses conducted on Minerva's highly engaging ALF platform. I look forward to seeing synergy in both curriculum design and pedagogical innovation between faculty members and enriching collaborations between students from both sides," said Professor Roger Cheng, Associate Provost (Teaching and Learning) at HKUST.

About Minerva Project

Minerva is a leading educational innovator and global provider of top-tier higher educational offerings, which unify rigorous active learning methodology with advanced information technology. Its stated mission, to nurture critical wisdom for the sake of the world, guides a student-centric philosophy and an intentional approach to design, development, and implementation of all Minerva offerings. Minerva students are taught to devise innovative solutions to complex problems, use critical and analytical thinking to make informed decisions, work collaboratively, communicate effectively, and to be engaged, responsible, and ethical global citizens. The Minerva Schools at KGI were established in 2013 by KGI – Keck Graduate Institute – a WASC (WASC Senior College and University Commission) accredited institution – in alliance with Minerva Project. www.minervaproject.com.

About The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) (www.ust.hk) is a world-class research university focuses on science, technology and business as well as humanities and social science. HKUST offers an international campus, and a holistic and interdisciplinary pedagogy to nurture well-rounded graduates with global vision, a strong entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking. HKUST attained the highest proportion of internationally excellent research work in the Research Assessment Exercise 2014 of Hong Kong's University Grants Committee, and is the world's second in the latest QS' Top 50 under 50 ranking. Its graduates were ranked 12th worldwide and top in Greater China in Global Employability University Survey 2017.

