Minerva Serrano Awarded 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Honors

This long-running, prestigious awards program recognizes the world's top women entrepreneurs. It is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition programs for women business owners in the U.S. and globally.

Activus Connect, a certified owned and operated Women & Minority organization lives the ethos of Elevating Experiences and has the distinction of being comprised of industry experts who have collectively helped to shape what is commonly referred to as the "at-home, work-from-home, virtual-agent delivery model."

"It is a great honor to be recognized among women entrepreneurs who are successfully leading their businesses while at the same time sharing their expertise and knowledge to inspire and guide future women leaders," Serrano said. "This is validation that building a business is just as much about the impact you have outside of work as it is about the business itself. I have always been passionate about empowering those around me, and through Activus Connect, I have found an even larger stage from which to drive social good. My hope is that this award serves as a beacon of hope, encouragement, and courage for all women who have an entrepreneurial aspiration."

"Over the last year, hundreds of thousands of women around the world were asked to adapt to working from home while also caring for their families when the global pandemic required us to work remotely and safely. As a mother and entrepreneur, I am grateful myself to have the opportunity to build and run a successful business at home and to support others who choose to do the same," Serrano also said.

Activus Connect is an industry leader in the evolution of the traditional BPO-Contact Center, leveraging their SmartVirtual™ platform, the most advanced approach to outsourced CX service delivery in the industry.

This solution brings together the most secure cloud-based ecosystem of technologies, analytics, and virtual management practices, enabling the friendliest, smartest, most efficient & effective outcomes for brands and their consumers. The company provides multilingual, multichannel, voice & non-voice customer care, sales, retention, social media moderation, and technical support across all verticals.

At their core and in their actions, Activus Connect is a values-based business focused on doing what is right above anything else. They do so with passion, integrity, respect, authenticity, and joy, aiming to enrich lives and cultivate communities locally and globally.

"Winning the Enterprising Women of the Year Award is a lifetime achievement for a select group of outstanding women entrepreneurs from across the U.S. and around the globe. These honorees have shown remarkable business growth, leadership in their communities, and mentorship of other women and girls. I could not be prouder of these phenomenal women leaders," Monica Smiley, Publisher/CEO of Enterprising Women magazine, said.

