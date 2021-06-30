Minerva Surgical Issues Update on ﻿U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Assignors Estoppel

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Minerva Surgical, Inc. v. Hologic, Inc., et al. which vacated the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that upheld assignor estoppel, and sent the case back to the Federal Circuit to consider whether the Hologic patent at issue contains claims that are materially broader than the claims of a patent issued to Minerva Surgical's founder, and then assigned to a company that was later purchased by Hologic in 2007.

Minerva Surgical is pleased with the Supreme Court's decision and believes, that as a result of this decision, patent holders who were assigned a patent by an inventor or assignor, will no longer be able to seek new patents with claims that are materially broader than those originally assigned to them, and then assert those new patents against the inventor or assignor, while avoiding judicial review of the new patent's validity under the doctrine of assignor estoppel.