Minerva University Announces Plans to Include Tokyo Into Its Global Rotation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University , recognized as the World's Most Innovative University for consecutive years, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with The Nippon Foundation to tackle pressing issues in higher education. The Foundation's generous investment of $50 million dollars over the next decade will support the establishment of a new Minerva University global rotation city in Tokyo. With the addition of Tokyo, Minerva students will study in San Francisco, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Hyderabad, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo participating in hands-on, location-based projects while earning their undergraduate degree.

This Minerva University-Nippon Foundation initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering transformative learning experiences. Tokyo's unique blend of tradition and modernity will provide opportunities for Minerva University students to be agents of change in Japan and Asia. Students will partner with local communities and businesses to gain practical experience addressing societal issues while immersing themselves in a vibrant culture. Japan's global business prominence offers exceptional opportunities for research, development, and professional networking.

The Nippon Foundation will play a pivotal role in providing financial support as well as facilitating partnerships with Japanese universities, businesses, and nonprofits. Additionally, the foundation will foster internship opportunities with start-up companies, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in innovative industries.

"We're excited to add Tokyo to our students' global rotation in collaboration with The Nippon Foundation," said Mike Magee , president of Minerva University. "Tokyo will become our first donor-funded rotation city offering students an immersive year-long study opportunity. We look forward to our students learning about Japanese culture and contributing to positive social change through this program."

"Minerva University is a highly innovative university that was created to solve pressing problems in education in Japan and the U.S." said Jumpei Sasakawa, executive director of The Nippon Foundation. "The students are not simply sitting in a classroom, but also learning through discussion and going out to the field themselves to address local problems."

The Tokyo rotation will be operational in the fall of 2025.

About Minerva University:

Minerva University, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is committed to providing a transformative educational experience, convening the brightest and most motivated students from around the world to become leaders, critical thinkers, and global citizens. Ranked for consecutive years as the world's most innovative university, Minerva offers a reinvented curriculum, project-based, experiential learning, and an immersive global experience in several cities around the world.

About The Nippon Foundation:

The Nippon Foundation , headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a philanthropic organization committed to addressing societal challenges and promoting social innovation. With over 60 years of experience, The Nippon Foundation works to create positive change and build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.

