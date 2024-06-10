Minerva University Earns Title of Most Innovative University in the World for Third Straight Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University, celebrated for its forward-thinking, immersive approach to higher education, has once again been recognized as the most innovative university in the world, securing this prestigious title for the third consecutive year according to the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI).

Minerva's distinctive educational model features a project-based curriculum, an immersive virtual platform, and a multi-city global student experience. Courses are crafted to enhance critical thinking, creativity, and communication skills, while also instilling intercultural competence and a global perspective. Students at Minerva engage in an unparalleled learning journey around the world, in a community representing more than 100 countries.

Beyond achieving the top position overall, Minerva also demonstrated excellence across multiple categories placing first in "Social Responsibility," "Generative AI Application," and "Funding." This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Minerva's faculty, students, and staff.

"We're thrilled to receive this award from WURI for the third consecutive year," said Mike Magee, president of Minerva University. "Our commitment to pioneering educational techniques and steadfast focus on empowering students with the tools to build a responsible, sustainable and equitable future remain pivotal to our achievements."

The WURI ranking system spotlights universities that make a significant societal impact through innovative educational programs and community engagement. This ranking system encourages universities worldwide to develop creative solutions to meet evolving industry and societal needs. Organized by the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness (IPSNC), WURI is supported by several prominent organizations, including the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

About Minerva University

Minerva University, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is committed to providing a transformative educational experience, convening the brightest and most motivated students from around the world to become leaders, critical thinkers, and global citizens. Ranked for three consecutive years as the world's most innovative university, Minerva offers a reinvented curriculum, project-based, experiential learning, and an immersive global experience in several cities around the world.

For media inquiries, contact:

Minerva University

[email protected]

SOURCE Minerva University