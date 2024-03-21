Minerva University Names Claire Macken as New Provost

As the newest addition to the leadership team, Macken will enhance the university's global academic experience designed to prepare the next generation of change-makers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University President Mike Magee announced today the appointment of Dr. Claire Macken as the university's new provost. She will begin her term in April. Current Provost Vicki Chandler is retiring after nine years at Minerva, having played an essential role in its design and growth.

Macken brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously held the role of Pro Vice-Chancellor and General Director at RMIT University, Vietnam, and Associate Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Learning and Teaching at RMIT University's College of Business and Law in Australia. Her distinguished career also includes senior positions at La Trobe University and Deakin University.

Minerva University President Mike Magee announced the appointment of Dr. Claire Macken as the university's new provost. Post this

"Claire's impressive career in academia and her forward-thinking approach to education make her the ideal choice for this role," said Magee. "Her focus on intellectual rigor and student engagement will support Minerva's mission of redefining global higher education."

Today's announcement follows the addition of Chief Operating Officer Dr. Nisha Chakravarty a year ago to lead finance, advancement, operations, IT, and enrollment; and will support the university's ambitious growth plans. Ranked the most innovative university in the world two years in a row, Minerva is enhancing its academic offerings and global opportunities to prepare the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

"I strongly believe in the transformative power of education and have the experience to leverage digital innovation to enhance learning outcomes for students from all backgrounds," said Macken. "At Minerva, I look forward to contributing to an educational environment that values academic excellence and develops global citizens equipped to contribute to an increasingly complex world."

Macken is a recipient of the Australian Award for Teaching Excellence and an Australian Citation for Outstanding Contributions to Student Engagement. She holds a Doctor of Philosophy, a Master of Business Administration, and undergraduate degrees in Arts and Law. She has authored ten books and multiple book chapters and journal articles.

With Macken's hiring, Magee's cabinet now includes Chakravarty (COO), Dean of Student Life Kayla Krupnick Walsh and Dean of Faculty Dollie Davis . The university is currently hiring a Chief Communications Officer (CCO).

SOURCE Minerva University