Minerva University Once Again Named Most Innovative University in the World

Minerva University

18 May, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University, an institution known for its global, immersive, and purposeful approach to higher education, has been named the most innovative university in the world for the second consecutive year, according to World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI).

Minerva continues to stand out for its innovative project-based curriculum, immersive online platform, and distinctly global student experience. Classes are designed to develop students' critical thinking, creativity, and communication skills and to equip them with the intercultural competency and perspective to solve global problems. Minerva students live and learn in seven cities around the world with classmates from nearly 100 countries.

In addition to being named number one in the overall ranking, Minerva also ranked first in the "Industrial Application" category for the second year in a row. The university was also recognized in several additional categories including "Fourth Industrial Revolution," "Ethical Value" and "Student Mobility and Openness."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from WURI for the second year in a row," said Mike Magee, president of Minerva University. "We remain a leader in this space because of our unique approach to teaching and learning and our commitment to providing students with the skills to build a safe, sustainable, and just future."

WURI is an international ranking system designed to highlight universities making a real impact on society through their educational programs and engagement with the broader community. The rankings aim to promote innovation and encourage universities to think creatively about preparing the next generation to meet industry and societal demands. WURI is organized by the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness (IPSNC) and is supported by four other organizations, including the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

About Minerva University:
Minerva University offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students from around the world. Minerva's undergraduate offering combines a pathbreaking cross-contextual interdisciplinary curriculum, the highest academic standards, an accomplished faculty versed in the science of learning, a global, immersive residential experience that traverses seven countries, and a cutting-edge digital learning environment that produces deep and long-lasting learning. Minerva University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges/Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

SOURCE Minerva University

