Minerva University Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability Through Partnership with EARTH University

News provided by

Minerva University

21 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva University, known for its innovative, global approach to higher education, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with EARTH University in Costa Rica. Minerva's global rotation already provides students with the perspective needed to solve the world's most pressing challenges. This initiative is the latest in a series of partnerships that offer students hands-on experience in research projects focused on key areas including sustainability, artificial intelligence, psychology, and global leadership and diplomacy.

Continue Reading

EARTH University has been recognized for its focus on agricultural sciences, sustainable food systems, and ethical entrepreneurship. At the university's more than 8,000-acre campus, students have access to labs, farms, a commercial banana plantation, reforested areas, and a large, protected rainforest reserve.

"The partnership with EARTH University aligns perfectly with Minerva's commitment to provide students with a deep understanding of today's biggest issues and equip them with the skills to address these challenges effectively," said Minerva President Mike Magee.

This summer, Minerva faculty and students will work closely with the EARTH University team to develop new programs focused on agriculture, conservation, and natural resource management. Minerva Natural Sciences Professor Andy Dosmann will lead the collaborative effort.

"I've been inspired to see Minerva students use their education to start companies, publish research, and obtain jobs in the sustainability sector," said Dosmann. "Combining Minerva's existing programs with EARTH University's focus on ethical entrepreneurship will benefit students from both universities."

"EARTH University is committed to empowering and preparing a global movement of leaders to transform our food systems, and we look forward to engaging with the creativity and ingenuity of the Minerva community," said EARTH University President Arturo Condo.

UWC Costa Rica, one of the United World Colleges schools, will also participate in the exploratory design project. One Minerva alumna, who attended secondary school at UWC Mahindra College, is already bringing a positive impact to climate challenges through her start-up Seabound, a company that captures CO2 emissions from ships. By designing opportunities for students to gain real-world experience in sustainability, Minerva strives to develop more problem solvers and entrepreneurs to address global challenges.

About Minerva University:

Minerva University offers a reinvented university experience for the brightest, most motivated students from around the world. Minerva's undergraduate offering combines a pathbreaking cross-contextual interdisciplinary curriculum, the highest academic standards, an accomplished faculty versed in the science of learning, a global, immersive residential experience that traverses seven countries, and a cutting-edge digital learning environment that produces deep and long-lasting learning. Minerva University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges/Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

About EARTH University:

The mission of EARTH University is to prepare leaders with ethical values to contribute to sustainable development and to achieve a prosperous and just society. EARTH offers a world-class scientific and technological education in agricultural sciences that emphasizes ethical entrepreneurship and a strong socio-environmental commitment.

SOURCE Minerva University

Also from this source

Minerva University Once Again Named Most Innovative University in the World

Minerva University Once Again Named Most Innovative University in the World

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.