MINES & Associates Announce Partnership with Talkspace to Introduce Messaging-Based Counseling Services

LITTLETON, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES) is introducing messaging-based counseling as a standard feature of their Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) starting July 2019. Continuing efforts to address access issues across the behavioral health industry, MINES has partnered with leading tele-behavioral health company, Talkspace, to provide messaging-based counseling to expand treatment options and improve provider access.

MINES is one of the first EAP providers to incorporate messaging-based counseling into their treatment modalities to address issues including stress, anxiety, substance abuse, work/life imbalance, grief, relationship problems, wellness, and other behavioral health topics. This new modality will serve to reduce stigma, increase convenience, and accommodate individuals seeking care but otherwise incapable of, or reluctant to, using face-to-face counseling options.

Recent data shows messaging-based services, such as Talkspace, encourages improved program utilization resulting in increased employee productivity up to 36% and decreased absenteeism by as much as 50%.

"We are very excited to partner with Talkspace to provide online therapy for clients. Talkspace has an impressive program and network of providers, and our clients will benefit from an access, expertise, and multi-modality point of view." Dr. Dani Kimlinger, Ph.D. CEO of MINES.

The MINES/Talkspace partnership will advance the delivery of behavioral health services throughout the country and represents MINES' continued efforts to remain on the leading edge of service innovation and program effectiveness.

About MINES:

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health services to employers including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health programs nationwide.

About Talkspace:

Talkspace is a tele-behavioral healthcare company. Its signature psychotherapy product connects individual users with a network of over 5,000 licensed therapists through an easy-to-use and HIPAA-compliant web and mobile platform. With Talkspace, users can send their dedicated therapists unlimited text, video, picture and audio messages from anywhere, at any time. Therapists engage with clients daily, 5 days a week. Talkspace also provides psychiatry services, including prescription fulfillment, adolescent therapy and couples counseling. For more information about Talkspace, please visit https://www.talkspace.com.

