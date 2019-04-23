MINES & Associates Becomes Member Benefit Partner of Colorado Medical Society

DENVER, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where Employee Assistance Programs are becoming increasingly commoditized, MINES and Associates (MINES), a national business psychology firm, continues to evolve and innovate. This year, MINES became a Member Benefit Partner for Colorado Medical Society (CMS) and has since developed a Practice Assistance Program to provide a specialized behavioral health benefit for its members. The program utilizes specialized provider network segmentation and custom program development to precisely address the unique issues that physicians and their practices have.

The development of the program for CMS shows that Employee Assistance Programs are as critical today as ever. Through specialization and customization, EAPs can address a huge array of behavioral health issues. Statistics show that only 1 in 4 people with behavioral health issues seek help. The confidential nature of EAPs, especially when customized to fit a specific population's needs, is a critical entry point to treatment and can save employers and associations such as CMS, huge medical costs while helping employees/members address their unique needs. Furthermore, MINES strived to build a program that provided resources to support emotional resilience and counter burnout, two of the most prevalent issues faced by those in high-stress occupations. CMS members will also have access to certified wellness coaching and a robust online resource platform.

"I appreciate that MINES has the opportunity to serve the members of the Colorado Medical Society. The prevalence of burnout among healthcare professionals is significant and the need for tools to support resilience is essential for those who care for so many every day," says Dr. Dani Kimlinger, CEO of MINES and Associates.

About MINES & Associates

For over 38 years MINES & Associates has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides a variety of services to employers including employee assistance programs (EAP), managed mental healthcare, organizational development services, wellness programs, behavioral risk management, disease management, PPO services, and other behavioral health programs serving a diverse portfolio of clients nationwide.

Please visit www.minesandassociates.com for more information on MINES.

For editorial information:

Nic Mckane

303-468-7651

njmckane@minesandassociates.com

SOURCE MINES and Associates

Related Links

http://www.minesandassociates.com

