MINES & Associates Partners with eMindful to Address Historic Rise in Mental Health Issues

LITTLETON, Colo. and ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES), a nationally recognized business psychology firm, today announced that they have partnered with eMindful, the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions, to support the behavioral health of their clients, employees, and household members during this challenging time. MINES will embed eMindful's eM Life solution in their award-winning Employee Assistance Program offerings making it widely available for their clients.

"The partnership with eMindful allows us to empower employers and their population with an even more robust offering of behavioral health services," said Dani Kimlinger, PhD, CEO, MINES & Associates. "Making eM Life a standard feature in our offering signals the value mindfulness has in addressing the mental health crisis."

Ninety percent of employers say the pandemic has affected the behavioral health and productivity of their workforce and 60% of medical expenses are from mental health and substance use disorders, according to a recent McKinsey and Company report.

To address the increasing mental health concerns, MINES' clients, employees, and household members now have unlimited access to eMindful's evidence-based, virtual mindfulness programs promoting health, happiness, and performance. eM Life offers live, expert-led, online mindfulness sessions and hundreds of hours of on-demand content that builds skills and practical strategies to manage evolving life stressors.

"Our partnership with MINES enhances their solution and provides more comprehensive mental health support for the individuals they serve," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "eM Life complements EAP services offering a breadth of programming and resources that counselors can leverage with their clients every step of the way."

Employers or benefits consultants looking for support options can learn more by visiting www.minesandassociates.com or calling 1-800-873-7138.

About MINES:

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health services to employers, including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO behavioral health services, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk assessment, disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other customized behavioral health programs nationwide.

About eMindful:

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter.

