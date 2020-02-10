MINES & Associates Seeks to Increase Access to Behavioral Health Resources Through Partnerships with On-Site Clinics

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES & Associates (MINES) is seeking partnerships with on-site clinics to help improve behavioral health resources in communities where there is a need to increase access to high-quality care. Currently, access issues, provider scarcity, and long wait times are major barriers to care across the country. On-site clinics offer an easy and accessible path for those seeking help with a wide variety of needs including first aid, occupational health, primary and specialty care, condition management, and behavioral health. MINES' goal is to offer robust behavioral health support to these clinics through award-winning program models and specialized providers.

MINES has been at the forefront of employee behavioral health services for over three decades, providing Employee Assistance Programs, Organizational Psychology, and providing nationwide access to care through a robust national provider network. Additionally, MINES current on-site clinic partnerships have proven successful in providing readily available mental health resources at the locations MINES serves.

"MINES thrives on opportunities to integrate and collaborate with service partners! On-site clinics offer opportunities to collaborate on behavioral health and wellness initiatives as well as workers comp, FMLA, and ADA initiatives. We find that we are stronger together!" – Dani Kimlinger, Ph.D., CEO of MINES.

On-site clinic organizations or organizations with on-site health initiatives interested in exploring a partnership can find out more information by visiting www.minesandassociates.com or calling 1-800-873-7138.

About MINES:

Since 1981, MINES has been a nationally recognized, award-winning business psychology firm that provides behavioral health services to employers including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, workers compensation EPO, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk, and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health programs nationwide.

