MINES and Associates Achieves H.O.P.E. Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MINES and Associates (MINES) is proud to announce the completion of the H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Elevate through tough times) Certification, an important designation that helps affirm their leadership in workplace mental health and suicide prevention. This certification reflects MINES' dedication to fostering a supportive environment for employee well-being and advancing the mental health narrative across the nation.

The H.O.P.E. Certification is a nationally recognized program that helps equip organizations with tools and strategies to prevent suicide and promote mental health friendly workplace cultures. By completing the certification process, MINES has demonstrated their commitment to prioritizing mental health and providing crucial support for their employees the same way they do for their clients.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for achieving the platinum level of the H.O.P.E. Certification," says MINES' CEO Dani Kimlinger. "This accomplishment reflects our team's passion for mental health and peer support. What started as a commitment to employee well-being has grown into enhanced organizational strategies and national partnerships, empowering our entire team. This milestone truly showcases the dedication of everyone at MINES who live our mission daily."

MINES pursued the H.O.P.E. Certification as part of their commitment to addressing the growing mental health challenges in today's workplace and supporting its staff in minimizing the impact of suicide. Beyond fostering a stronger internal culture, the certification enabled MINES to develop new resources, including comprehensive benefits awareness tools and harm reduction kits, equipping the entire team with the knowledge and tools necessary for potentially life-saving interventions.

Looking ahead, MINES plans to further enhance mental health and support initiatives by offering suicide prevention training and continuing to champion workplace mental health at all levels of the organization.

MINES is an international business psychology firm operating across all 50 states and 43 countries. Comprising two key divisions—health psychology and organizational psychology—MINES has been a leader in its field since 1981. MINES award-winning offerings encompass a comprehensive range of solutions, including employee assistance programs, managed behavioral healthcare, onsite behavioral healthcare, organizational development, wellness programs, behavioral risk and disease management, specialty behavioral health PPO services, and other behavioral health initiatives.

