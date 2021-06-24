Minesh Patel, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesh Patel, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Psychiatrist for his outstanding achievements in Psychiatry and his professional excellence at private practice, Ct. Psychiatry Associates P.C.

A well-respected Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Dr. Minesh Patel has been practicing psychiatry for 25 years. He is licensed to practice medicine in Connecticut and New York and is currently serving Stamford and the surrounding communities in private practice.

Minesh Patel, MD

As an expert in his field, Dr. Patel treats children, adolescents, and adults with multiple psychiatric issues, including anxiety, autism, depression, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and substance abuse. He brings valuable knowledge from his prior experience working with children at the Children's Village.

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Patel earned his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in India in 1992. He relocated to the United States, where he completed a Psychiatry Residency at Albany Medical Center in 2005. He then completed a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship in at Westchester Medical Center. Dr. Patel notably served as the Chief Fellow.

He is board-certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Since then, he has remained abreast of his field's latest advancements by maintaining an active membership with the American Psychiatric Association.

To learn more about Dr. Patel's practice at 1177 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06905, please call his business phone at (203) 703-2555.

