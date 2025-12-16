Minesto announces incentive programme LTI 2021 is completed, LTI 2025 will commence and that major shareholder, the CEO and other senior executives have increased their shareholdings

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto today announces that the long-term incentive program LTI 2021, which the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 resolved to implement, has been completed and that a total of 686,611 shares under the program have been subscribed, providing the company with proceeds of approximately SEK 34.3 thousand. Furthermore, the new long-term incentive program LTI 2025, which the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2025 resolved to implement, has been initiated. Minesto also announces that one of the company's largest shareholders, Corespring New Technology AB, and the company's CEO and board member, CFO and CTO have increased their shareholdings in Minesto through acquisitions.

LTI 2021 expires

The vesting period for the performance-based long-term incentive program for senior executives and employees in the company LTI 2021, which the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2021 resolved to introduce, has expired. To date, 686,611 shares have been subscribed for under LTI 2021, which provides the company with approximately SEK 34.3 thousand. This means that the number of shares in the company will increase by 686,611 shares, from 259,425,011 shares to 260,111,612 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 34,330.55, from SEK 12,971,250.05 to SEK 13,005,580.60, which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.26 percent. The shares under LTI 2021 are subscribed for at the quota value of the shares.

The LTI 2021 incentive program will be finally terminated before the turn of the year 2025/2026, after which the final outcome will be communicated on the company's website.

LTI 2025 has commenced

At the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2025, the AGM resolved to implement a new performance-based long-term incentive program for senior executives and employees (LTI 2025). Information about the ongoing LTI 2025 will be available on the company's website.

Major shareholders, CEOs and senior executives increase their shareholdings through acquisitions

Minesto announces that one of the company's largest shareholders, Corespring New Technology AB, as well as the company's CEO, CTO and CFO have increased their shareholdings in Minesto through acquisitions as set out below. The following increases in shareholdings through acquisitions are in addition to any subscription of shares under LTI 2021.

Corespring New Technology AB, one of the company's largest shareholders, has increased its shareholding in Minesto by a total of 3.8 million shares, which were acquired on 4 December 2025.

The company's CEO and board member, Martin Edlund, has increased his shareholding in Minesto through the acquisition of 65,000 shares on 28 November 2025.

The company's CTO (Chief Technology Officer), Bernt Erik Westre, has increased his shareholding in Minesto through the acquisition of 50,000 shares on 28 November 2025.

The company's CFO (Chief Financial Officer), Alexander Jancke, has acquired 10,000 shares in Minesto, which took place on 28 November 2025.

The above acquisitions have previously been reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's transparency register.

