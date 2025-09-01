Minesto appoints new CFO - Strengthening the Business Development Agenda

Leading ocean energy developer Minesto appoints new CFO, Alexander Jancke, starting October 2025.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Jancke has a strong background in finance with experience spanning nearly ten years as a certified auditor and financial adviser at KPMG. In addition, he has experience in the CFO capacity in an international, developing tech company (Griffeye Technologies AB), thereby gaining valuable experience in bringing innovation to the global market.

"We welcome Alexander on board. His solid background in both the core competence of managing finance and contributing to a broader business-driven management team is of significant value in our current phase of development," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Current CFO Gustav Kvibling is leaving his position to pursue opportunities outside the company.

"Gustav has brought long-lasting value to the company with the implementation of tools and processes for efficient accounting and financial reporting, with special attention to project-related controlling, thus creating a platform fit for customer delivery projects. We wish him all the best in his new role," concludes Martin Edlund.

