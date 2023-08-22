Minesto completes build and functional testing of sea-bed connection system for the 1.2-Megawatt powerplant Dragon 12

Minesto AB

22 Aug, 2023, 03:42 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has completed build and functional testing of sea-bed connection system for the 1.2-Megawatt power plant Dragon 12. The unique connection system, enabling one of the fastest launch and recovery operation in marine energy by 'one-stab' operation, is now ready for installation. 

The Dragon 12 connection system is a scale-up and further enhancement of Minesto's unique and verified LARS (Launch & Recovery System) technology, a principle applied and proven by Minesto since 2020.

The system is remotely operated and controlled from the surface vessel by lowering the LARS frame attached to the male connector into the female connector in the foundation. In the bottom joint, the power, data and strength connections are all combined. The process is cost-effective and safe: solely monitored by cameras on the frame, no diver, or Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) support is required.

The Dragon 12 kite installation will utilise the system to enable a fast launch by towing with a small work boat and 'one-stab' connection.

"Our unique connection system shows the core of our innovative technology – fast, efficient, and easy to handle," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

VIDEO: Minesto today releases a video where Engineer James Jones showcases the operation of the system in Minesto's Assembly Hall in Holyhead, Wales.

https://youtu.be/H350YCVeY-I

