Minesto part of Swedish business delegation to Canada in connection with the royal couple's state visit

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week ocean energy technology developer Minesto is participating in a Swedish business delegation to Canada in connection with the royal couple's state visit. The delegation, led by the Swedish Minister for Energy and Business and Minister for Defence, aims to strengthen Swedish-Canadian relations and promote innovation with focus on AI, defence & security and electrification. With significant ocean resources with tidal streams and political support for ocean energy, Canada is a highly attractive market for Minesto.

Minesto CEO Dr Martin Edlund is taking part in the delegation to strengthen relationships with Canadian stakeholders and expand business opportunities. The programme includes interactive high-level forums and tailored company visits in Ottawa and Montréal. With significant tidal resources well suited for Minesto's powerplants and growing political support for ocean energy, the visit to Canada is of strategic importance for Minesto.

Today, 19 November, Minesto is participating in Sweden Canada Innovation Days 2025, funded by Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. The conference offers opportunities for Minesto to connect with industry leaders, academia and government representatives to explore partnerships and funding opportunities.

Commenting on the mission, organiser Business Sweden's CEO Jan Larsson states in a press release: "Canada is a strategic partner with strong industries in clean energy, advanced technology, and defence & security. Through this delegation, Swedish companies can build long-term relationships with Canadian partners across a range of sectors".

