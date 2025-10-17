GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, leading ocean energy technology developer Minesto was part of a high-level Swedish delegation to South Korea aiming to explore new partnerships and strengthen bilateral collaboration in the green transition. The delegation, led by HRH Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and joined by Swedish ministers, is part of Focus Asia - Sweden's strategy for trade and investment in the region. Extensive tidal and ocean current resources make South Korea a highly attractive market for Minesto.

Minesto CEO Dr Martin Edlund was invited by Business Sweden to join the Swedish delegation led by HRH Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and supported by Swedish minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Swedish minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson.

On October 16, representatives from both countries successfully concluded the 'Sweden–South Korea Sustainable Partnership Summit'. Dr Marin Edlund took part in the discussions alongside representatives from the Swedish and Korean governments and prominent industry leaders and had the opportunity to highlight how Minesto's technology can contribute to the global energy transition.

Participating companies and organizations that visited South Korea together with Minesto include Ericsson, Hexicon, Atlas Copco, Hitachi Energy, I-Tech, Tetra Pak, RISE, EQT Group, Saab etc.

Fore more information on the delegation:

High-level visit and delegation to South Korea 2025 - Business Sweden

For more information on Sweden-Korea Sustainable Partnership Summit:

한국-스웨덴 지속가능 파트너십 서밋・Sweden-Korea Sustainable Partnership Summit

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-part-of-swedish-high-level-delegation-to-south-korea,c4251911