Minesto presents today at Stora Aktiedagen, Göteborg
06 Nov, 2023, 01:46 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiespararnas Stora Aktiedagen in Göteborg, 6 November 2023. Minesto's presentation is 08.50 am.
The event is live streamed in Aktiespararnas' channels:
Stora Aktiedagen i Göteborg (invitepeople.com)
Program:
Stora Aktiedagen i Göteborg | Aktiespararna
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
