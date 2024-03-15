Minesto publishes prospectus in connection with the rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, RUSSIA, BELARUS, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR DEMAND ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26 February 2024, Minesto AB (publ) ("Minesto" or the "Company") announced that the Board of Directors, conditional on the subsequent approval of an extraordinary general meeting, had resolved on a rights issue of units, consisting of new shares and warrants, of approximately SEK 120.5 million (the "Rights Issue"). The extraordinary general meeting on 14 March 2024 approved the Rights Issue, which the Company announced the same day. Today, Minesto announces that the prospectus relating to the Rights Issue (the "Prospectus") has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and has been made available on Minesto's webpage, www.minesto.com, together with other information related to the Rights Issue. The Prospectus will also be made available on Pareto Securities' webpage, www.paretosec.com, and at the SFSA's webpage, www.fi.se/en/our-registers/prospektregistret. The Prospectus is only available in Swedish.

Publication of the Prospectus

Complete information regarding the Rights Issue is included in the Prospectus that has been prepared by the Board of Directors of the Company and which today was approved and registered by the SFSA.

The Prospectus has been prepared as a simplified prospectus for secondary issuances in accordance with Article 14 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The SFSA, as the Swedish national competent authority, has approved the Prospectus in accordance with Article 20 of the Prospectus Regulation. The SFSA approves the Prospectus only the extent it meets the standards of completeness, comprehensibility, and consistency as stated in the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as any kind of endorsement of the Company or of the securities described in the Prospectus. The SFSA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the factual information contained in the Prospectus. Each investor is advised to make its own assessment of whether it is appropriate to invest in the Company.

Indicative time plan

Record date for the Rights Issue 15 March 2024 Trading in unit rights 19 - 26 March 2024 Subscription period 19 March - 2 April 2024 Trading in paid subscribed unit (BTU) 19 March - 16 April 2024 Expected announcement of the preliminary outcome in the Rights Issue 2 April 2024 First day of trading in warrants of series TO4 22 April 2024 Subscription period for warrants of series TO4 18 March - 1 April 2025

Advisers

Pareto Securities AB is Sole Manager and Bookrunner. MAQS Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to the Company and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to Pareto Securities in connection with the Rights Issue.

For additional information please contact

Martin Edlund, CEO

+46 (0) 31 29 00 60

[email protected]

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

[email protected]

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimize the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information in English, including reports, prospectuses, and company descriptions, is available at www.minesto.com/investors.

Important information

