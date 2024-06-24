Minesto tidal energy kites featured on BBC News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden and VÄSTRA GÖTALAND, Sweden, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish technology developer Minesto continues to attract global recognition for their unique tidal energy kites, generating electricity from tidal streams and ocean currents. The underwater kites and demonstration site in the Faroe Islands were recently featured on BBC News.

The BBC news coverage is available at:

The underwater 'kites' generating electricity as they move | BBC News (youtube.com)

