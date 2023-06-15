Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund speaker at VivaTech - Europe's biggest startup and tech event

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund is one of the speakers in a panel discussion "Scaling Up Renewables" at VivaTech, Paris, 14-17 June. The event is Europe's biggest startup and tech event, aiming to accelerate innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major corporations and investors to respond to the world's biggest challenges. 

The "Scaling Up Renewables" panel discussion will take place at VivaTech stage 2 in Paris today 17.00 CEST:

"Energy production still accounts for an important share of greenhouse gas emissions. Solar power, wind energy and other renewables are no longer an exception, but they are by no means the rule. How soon will this change? How is legislation paving the way forward? And what are the investment needs and opportunities to speed up the transition?" 

Dr Martin Edlund will participate in the discussion together with Elena Bou, Innovation Director at InnoEnergy, Laurent Becerra, Managing Director at TotalEnergies Renewables International and Zoe Berkery, CEO at CleanCapital. 

You can register here to follow the live streams of the event. 

Once registered, you will be able to watch the Scaling Up Renewables session today online at 17.00 CEST

For more event details, please see VivaTech's offical home page

