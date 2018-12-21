MinexPay Announces Web Wallet Public Test for MinexPay Crypto Cards

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, there aren't any cryptocurrency banks that allow customers to hold funds in cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, for example. It is not yet possible to own a cryptocurrency bank account with a balance available to spend in crypto, the same way as fiat. Though, there is a way to use cryptocurrencies as the regular money with a special service. To be effective, this service should be seamless, fast, smooth and secure.

Introducing the Minex Web Wallet

MinexSystems

MinexSystems' team created the Minex Web Wallet, especially for the MinexPay's case. Smooth operation of Minex Web Wallet is the most important element of the MinexPay ecosystem. It is designed to ensure all the processes involved in converting cryptocurrency into fiat to be spent as a regular fiat bank card work seamlessly.

Boris Shulyaev, CEO of MinexSystems, said:

"We want to provide a seamless service for any customer, wherever he or she is. MinexPay is the only solution designed to work globally. We believe that cryptocurrency holders want to use their crypto funds as ordinary money. This is why we focused on the MinexPay Web Wallet service first, with the card as a financial management instrument."

In other words, a plastic card itself is not a critical component of Minexpay but Minex Web Wallet.

The MinexSystems' team designed the Minex Web Wallet to work efficiently so that MinexPay users can make fast payments. In addition, the whole MinexPay's system can work with virtually any type of bank payment and be connected to the Minex Web Wallet as the card issuer does not matter.

Boris Shulyaev also stated:

"We may consider connecting users' existing cards to the MinexPay system in the future."

To ensure that the whole MinexPay process is smooth, user-friendly and bug-free, MinexSystems have launched a public beta test with cards issued by Ukraine's PrivatBank. Strictly speaking, they are not cryptocurrency cards, as cryptocurrencies will not be sent to users' bank accounts. Instead, MinexSystems' liquidity providers will facilitate the exchange from cryptocurrency to fiat. This allows them to conduct a test whilst ensuring that the MinexPay is fully legally compliant.

Once the testing process is complete, and any necessary improvements have been made based on the feedback that we receive, users will be issued with a new MinexPay branded card.

How to Participate in the Public Test?

MinexSystems welcomes applicants from all over the world. However, the team will hand test cards out personally in the MinexSystems' office. For more details join MinexPay's Telegram chat and contact support@minexsystems.com for assistance. Updates about the Minex Web Wallet, MinexPay and other company's products will be posted in the projects' blog.

