MINGLE MOCKTAILS ANNOUNCES MILESTONE NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH RNDC

The Inclusive Line of Sparkling Mocktails Marks RNDC's First Partner in the Ready-to-Drink Non-Alcoholic Category To Be Onboarded This Year

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mingle Mocktails , a line of clean-crafted sparkling mocktails, announced an exciting new distribution partnership with the Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), one of the nation's leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributors.

Mingle Mocktails, sparkling ready-to-drink mocktails

Effective today, Mingle is authorized to be distributed across 30 new markets. This new chapter with RNDC marks a major milestone for the brand and will be critical in establishing Mingle's on-premise footprint and expansion into key retailers nationwide. This partnership is timely as Mingle will release two exciting new products on April 1st with RNDC.

"We're thrilled to be the first RTD non-alcoholic company to partner with RNDC this year," said Mingle Mocktails Founder Laura Taylor. "With the support of RNDC and Mingle's strategic partner, Bethenny Frankel, we're going to make mocktails a staple on bar carts, shelves, and menus so people can mix and Mingle everywhere!"

Established in 2017 by Laura Taylor, Mingle is a sophisticated line of six ready-to-drink sparkling mocktail flavors that can be enjoyed on their own or as mixers. Since its launch, the brand has achieved tremendous growth, securing distribution in some of the nation's top retailers including Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Publix, Albertsons Safeway, CVS, Total Wine & More, Wegmans, Amazon, and soon Target, while earning recognition from Nielsen IQ as the fastest-growing brand in the non-alcoholic spirits category (Nielsen IQ, Adult Non-Alcoholic Spirits Insights, Aug 2023). The inclusive mocktail collection even caught the attention of celebrated businesswoman and beverage industry maven, Bethenny Frankel, who joined the brand as an investor and strategic partner in 2023.

"I first bought and reviewed Mingle myself, completely organically, and knew immediately this brand had the potential to drive the non-alcoholic industry forward," says Bethenny Frankel. "I disrupted the beverage industry first with Skinny Girl, and now, with Laura's leadership and RNDC's network, we're going to take the non-alc category by storm," she adds.

To learn more about Mingle Mocktails visit www.MingleMocktails.com or follow the brand on social @MingleMocktails.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact [email protected] .

About Mingle Mocktails

Mingle is a female-founded line of clean-crafted sparkling mocktails that can be enjoyed on their own or as a mixer to include everyone at the party. Created to celebrate your choice and your spirit, whether you choose not to booze for a day, week or forever. Mingle aims to foster inclusion, social connection and fun by including everyone, whether or not you choose to drink. Mingle comes in 6 flavors that are crafted with a blend of fruit juice and botanicals.

SOURCE Mingle Mocktails