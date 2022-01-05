MingMed to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Registered participants of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference may view the presentation online using the link below. The replay will be available for 30 days post the conference:

About MingMed

MingMed Biotechnology is a clinical stage company dedicated to developing First-in-Class pharmaceutical products. Our team is formed by global top-notch scientists and specialists, while our scientific committee consists of influential scientists in the world. The company has already made world-class breakthroughs in developing novel therapies in the fields of ophthalmology, medical aesthetics, immuno-oncology and cell therapy. There are currently over 10 products in the R&D pipeline, most of which are First-in-Class medications for unmet medical needs and are at clinical stage.

SOURCE MingMed Biotechnology