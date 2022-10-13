MingsBings™ and JUST Egg™ Launch Four New Plant-Based Breakfast Bing Pockets

Convenient and delicious handheld pockets are the first breakfast offering from Iron Chef Ming Tsai's line of modern Asian street food

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Egg Day on October 14, Chef Ming Tsai and JUST Egg™, one of America's fastest-growing egg brands made entirely of plants, announced the launch of four new plant-based breakfast bings from Chef Tsai's frozen food line, MingsBings, that will help make the first meal of the day more delicious and convenient. The breakfast bings, developed by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, represent his brand's first entry into the breakfast category. Each flavor features JUST Egg alongside other plant-based ingredients to create mouth-watering breakfast offerings that are vegan and made without gluten or nuts.

Available online at MingsBings.com starting on Friday, October 14, the breakfast bings will begin rolling out to U.S. grocery stores in November, starting with Harris Teeter, Dave's Fresh Marketplace, Lowes Foods and Roche Bros. The four gluten-free flavors include:

Plant-Based Egg & Cheese: A delicious combination of JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato- ½ the fat and 40% less calories than the leading frozen breakfast sandwich

A delicious combination of JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato- Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese: Plant-based Before the Butcher sausage, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato- ½ the fat and 40% less calories than the leading frozen breakfast sandwich

Plant-based Before the Butcher sausage, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato- Plant-Based Chorizo, Egg & Cheese: Plant-based Before the Butcher chorizo, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar, peppers, onions, black beans, corn and potato- 60% less fat and 40% less calories than the leading frozen breakfast sandwich

Plant-based Before the Butcher chorizo, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar, peppers, onions, black beans, corn and potato- Plant-Based Veggie, Egg & Cheese: Spinach, peppers, onions, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato- 25% less calories and carbs than the leading breakfast brand's plant-based sandwich

The frozen breakfast category is on the rise, and the new breakfast bings help to address consumer demands for better and more convenient options. According to IRI data1, in 2021, frozen breakfast food sales were up 11% compared to the prior year, and more specifically, the breakfast burrito and sandwich category grew 16% in the last year2, demonstrating that consumers are looking for handheld options for breakfast. Affirming these findings, IRI also found that more than half of consumers reported they do not sit down to eat a traditional breakfast in the morning, making convenient options that can be eaten on the go, like MingsBings, an even more appealing option.

"Sodium-packed and high cholesterol breakfast sandwiches have dominated the breakfast category. The arrival of delicious plant-based ingredients like JUST Egg serve as a foundation for innovation. I've created MingsBings Breakfast Bings, an extension to our core lineup of bings, to introduce a new breakfast format that is first and foremost delicious and portable, but also plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free. This means no cholesterol, less calories, less fat and carbs, and a lower environmental impact for every consumer," Chef Ming Tsai said.

"Teaming up with a creative and dynamic partner like MingsBings for the new Breakfast Bings demonstrates yet again the incredible versatility of JUST Egg," said Matt Riley, Chief Revenue Officer for Eat Just, Inc., creator of JUST Egg. "We're barely scratching the surface of all the ways JUST Egg can be utilized in frozen and prepared foods as an alternative to chicken eggs that deliver on taste and functionality but with a minimal impact on the environment and the added benefit of lower saturated fat and no cholesterol."

MingsBings Breakfast Bings will be available on mingsbings.com on October 14 for $74.99 (12-pack) and $119.99 (24-pack), and will be rolling out in-stores for $6.99 MSRP (2-pack). As part of the launch of the breakfast bings, JUST Egg and Chef Ming Tsai will be sampling the bings on Friday, October 14 from 1-5 p.m. at Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One the Grand Tasting at Pier 76. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com.

JUST Egg offers delicious plant-based egg products that cook, look and taste like chicken eggs. Developed with human and planetary health in mind, JUST Egg has about the same amount of protein as a conventional egg, but with zero cholesterol and less saturated fat. Plus, its ingredients use 98% less water, 86% less land and produce 93% fewer carbon dioxide emissions than chicken eggs. JUST Egg launched nationally in grocery stores in 2019 and can now be found at more than 48,000 points of retail distribution in North America, including most major chains.

MingsBings are modern Asian pockets, founded in March 2020 by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and James Beard and Emmy award-winner. Using his signature East meets West technique, Tsai blends the ancient Chinese "bing" format with familiar flavors for the American consumer. MingsBings launched first as a direct-to-consumer brand and has quickly gained traction in retail and food service, now on shelves at nearly 3,000 grocery stores nationwide including Sprouts, Wegmans, select Targets and Whole Foods and launching soon in Publix. The brand is offered in concessions at Fenway Park, TD Garden, Tropicana Field, Hard Rock Stadium and at major colleges, universities and prep schools. With recent features on GMA, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, Buzzfeed, and Forbes, the new breakfast line joins MingsBings core lineup of flavors including Cheeseburger, Sausage and Pepper, Buffalo Cauliflower, Fiesta, and Veggie-Filled, which are all plant-based, gluten-free and dairy-free. MingsBings' brand commitment, "Eat Good. Feel Good. Do Good.," represents Chef Tsai's mission to make plant-based food delicious, healthy, accessible, and convenient. A portion of MingsBings sales are donated to Family Reach and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.

Eat Just is a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system in our lifetimes. The company's expertise, from functionalizing plant proteins to culturing animal cells, is powered by a world-class team of scientists and chefs spanning more than a dozen research disciplines. Eat Just created one of America's fastest-growing egg brands, which is made entirely of plants, and the world's first-to-market meat made from animal cells instead of slaughtered livestock. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies," Entrepreneur's "100 Brilliant Companies," CNBC's "Disruptor 50" and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. JUST Egg has been named among Popular Science's "100 Greatest Innovations" and Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas". For more information on JUST Egg, visit https://ju.st.

