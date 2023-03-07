BOSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MingsBings, a plant-based frozen food brand founded by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, is celebrating National Frozen Food Month with a 20% off site-wide sale from March 7, 2023 to March 9, 2023. The site-wide deal is celebrating the growing popularity of frozen food as a healthy and convenient alternative. MingsBings will also be offering retail sales in select locations.

MingsBings Celebrates National Frozen Food Month with Deals All Month Long

Using his signature East meets West culinary style, James Beard and Emmy award-winning Chef Tsai blends the ancient Chinese "bing" format with familiar Western flavors like cheeseburger and taco but with a plant-based, gluten-free and dairy-free spin. MingsBings' brand motto, "Eat Good. Feel Good. Do Good." represents Chef Tsai's mission to make plant-based food delicious and healthy while also giving back. A portion of all MingsBings sales are donated to Family Reach and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The full MingsBings entrée, breakfast, and sauce lines are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, and food allergen-friendly. The pockets are heat-and-eat ready and can be prepared in an air fryer for 12-14 minutes and in an oven for 20-25 minutes. MingsBings core and entrée flavors include Plant-Based Cheeseburger, Plant-Based Sausage & Pepper, Buffalo Cauliflower, Plant-Based Fiesta Taco, and Veggie-Filled, Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese, Plant-Based Veggie, Egg & Cheese, Plant-Based Chorizo, Egg & Cheese and Plant-Based Egg & Cheese.

"After two years of significant expansion for MingsBings, we're thrilled to continue to see frozen food sales increase," says MingsBings Founder and Iron Chef Ming Tsai. "Frozen produce is nutritionally similar to fresh produce as the freezing process preserves nutrient value. This way, you're still receiving all the same benefits as eating fresh fruits and vegetables right off the shelves. And it's delicious too!"

To celebrate National Frozen Food Month, MingsBings is offering a 20% off site-wide sale on www.mingsbings.com using code FLASHFREEZE from 9:00 am ET March 7th, 2023 through 11:59 pm ET on March 9, 2023. MingsBings will also be offering select retail sales in the following locations all month long:

Target- 20% using Target Circle from March 5 - March 12

Sprouts- Deal of the Month, $5.99 from March 1 - March 28

from Publix- 2 for $10 from March 1 - 10

from Price Chopper- $3.99 from February 26 - March 25

from Big Y- Save $2 from March 2 - March 29

from Lowes- Buy One, Get One FREE using the Lowes loyalty card from March 8 - March 14

Harris Teeter - 2 for $8 on the entree line from March 1 - 7 and $3.99 for the breakfast line from March 22 - 28

- 2 for on the entree line from and for the breakfast line from Heinens- $4.99 from March 15 - 28

from Hannaford- $2 off digital coupon from March 1 - 14

As demand increases for frozen foods, retailers are looking for new products to introduce to their customers. Frozen food sales have increased by 7.6% over 2021 and 31% over 2019, pre-pandemic[1]. The global frozen food market was valued at $252.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $389.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period[2].

MingsBings launched first as a direct-to-consumer brand and has quickly gained traction in retail and food service, now on shelves at over 4,000 grocery stores throughout the United States, including Wegmans, select Targets, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Publix. In addition, the brand is offered in major U.S.-based concessions locations like Fenway Park and the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and at major colleges, universities, and prep schools.

Customers can visit MingsBing's store locator to find MingsBings products near them. MingsBings are also available nationally direct-to-consumer, in packs of 12 and 24 on mingsbings.com. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.

