BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MingsBings , a plant-based frozen food brand founded by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, has launched in Mexico, offering its plant-based products internationally for the first time at the leading vegan Mexican retail chain, Mr. Tofu . MingsBings' expansion to Mexico is poised to further accelerate the plant-based transition in the country's rapidly growing vegan and gluten-free market.

MingsBings Expands Internationally Launching in Mr. Tofu Throughout Mexico.

MingsBings' line of modern Asian street food was founded in March 2020 by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and James Beard and Emmy award-winner. Using his signature East-West technique, Tsai blends the ancient Chinese "bing" format with familiar flavors like Cheeseburger and Sausage & Peppers, but with a plant-based spin. MingsBings' brand commitment, "Eat Good. Feel Good. Do Good.," represents Chef Tsai's mission to make plant-based food delicious, healthy, accessible, and convenient while giving back. A portion of MingsBings sales are donated to Family Reach and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"At Mr. Tofu we are constantly looking to expand our options with the best, healthy, and most delicious plant-based products, MingsBings was no exception. A perfect grab-and-go snack, lunch, or dinner with a delicious flavor," said Gerardo Iga CEO & Founder of Mr. Tofu. "We stand by our mission, bringing delicious plant-based foods to your table in a super easy way. You can shop at our stores knowing that every product we sell is cruelty-free, kind to animals, and planet friendly. We are very excited about this launch and we are extremely confident that our customers will be so happy with this new product joining our family."

The core lineup of MingsBings flavors now available at Mr. Tofu retail stores and online shop include Cheeseburger, Sausage & Peppers, Buffalo Cauliflower, and Fiesta, which are all plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

"I've always loved the Mexican food scene. With nearly 130 million people living in Mexico, we recognize the power of its people to change the food system one dish at a time, vegans and non-vegans alike," said Chef Ming Tsai, Founder of MingsBings. "Mr. Tofus's decision to bring MingsBings into their stores is a testament to sourcing delicious, healthy, easy-to-prepare vegan brands for families on the go. We're thrilled about this partnership and the launch of our international presence!"

MingsBings launched first as a direct-to-consumer brand and has quickly gained traction in retail and food service, now on shelves at over 3,500 grocery stores throughout the United States including Sprouts, Wegmans, select Targets, and Whole Foods, and rolling out soon in Publix. The brand is offered in major U.S. based concessions locations like Fenway Park and the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, and at major colleges, universities and prep schools.

MingsBings are now available at 25 Mr. Tofu stores and online at www.mrtofu.com for 159 pesos. To celebrate the launch, MingsBings will be 30% off for Buen Fin from November 18th - November 20th with free samples of the product in 5 locations (San Jerónimo, Monterrey - Condesa, Mexico City - Polanco, Mexico City - Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - Puebla, Puebla.).

