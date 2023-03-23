BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MingsBings, a plant-based frozen food brand founded by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, will now be offered on the a-la-carte menu for suite guests and at two concession locations for the second consecutive year at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida.

MingsBings Expands to Suites and Two Concession Locations at Tropicana Field

Using his signature East meets West culinary style, James Beard and Emmy award-winning Chef Tsai blends the ancient Chinese "bing" format with familiar Western flavors, giving it a modern twist. The entire line is plant-based, gluten-free and dairy-free. The Cheeseburger and Fiesta Taco MingsBings flavors will be available at Grand Slam in Right Field, Beach Drive BBQ, and in the Suite a-la-carte menu.

"Tropicana Field's expanded food and beverage menu, including Chef Ming Tsai's MingsBings, provide unique options to enhance the fan experience for all guests and cater to increased demands for plant-based and gluten-free options," said Paul Miller, Head of Concessions at Tropicana Field. "Given the product's success in concessions last year, we're excited to expand the offering to the a-la-carte menu for all suite guests to enjoy."

To kick off the start of the baseball season at Tropicana Field, MingsBings will serve free samples inside the main entrance of the park on April 10, 2023 and April 11, 2023. Chef Tsai will also cook and serve Bings to guests in the Rays Club on April 10, 2023.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our food service presence at Tropicana Field," noted Chef Tsai. "They've been great partners and their decision to further our presence into suites is a testament to how concessions are now bringing attention to food options that satisfy both flavor and health needs. We're honored to be at the start of that movement."

Florida continues to play a major role in the success of MingsBings' retail presence. MingsBings successfully activated at the South Beach Food & Wine Festival in Miami in February where over 6,000 foodies sampled MingsBings. In the Fall of 2022, MingsBings expanded into Sprouts and Publix locations after successfully rolling out to Target's earlier that year, and also launched a food service offering at Hard Rock Stadium - Miami. "There's a high bar when it comes to taste expectations in this market, driven by the abundance of fresh produce and bold, flavor-forward food. We've been so warmly welcomed by Floridians and humbled by their enthusiasm for our product," said Ashley Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer for MingsBings. "Florida is our best performing state outside of New England. We're excited to be back here in Tampa for the start of baseball season and through the rest of the year into football season in Miami."

MingsBings will be handing out free samples at 28 Publix locations in the Florida area on April 15th from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, where attendees can purchase MingsBings for a 2/$8 deal.

Customers can visit MingsBing's store locator to find MingsBings products near them. MingsBings are also available on mingsbings.com in packs of 12 and 24 with free nationwide shipping. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.

