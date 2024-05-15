Mingteng International Corporation Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

WUXI, China, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEN) (the "Company" or "Mingteng International"), an automotive mold developer and supplier in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Mr. Yingkai Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mingteng International, remarked, "We are delighted to present our financial results for fiscal year 2023. The automotive mold industry in China has witnessed remarkable dynamism in recent years, characterized by a convergence of challenges and opportunities stemming from heightened market demands, technological advancements, intense competition, and uncertain international trade trends. We endeavor to navigate market challenges effectively and enhance profitability by implementing our growth strategies. Specifically, we have strengthened our partnerships with key long-term customers and sustained our efforts to expand within the mold market. Additionally, we have prioritized consistent yet substantial investments in research and development (R&D), harnessing emerging innovative technologies such as computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). Furthermore, we remain vigilant regarding concentration risks, capitalizing on opportunities in the favorable market landscape to continually broaden our customer base."

Mr. Xu continued, "Looking ahead, we remain committed to our established core business strategy, with a heightened focus on mitigating risks associated with fluctuating upstream and downstream prices. More importantly, we are actively exploring opportunities for overseas business expansion. In this regard, our listing on Nasdaq has unlocked a realm of opportunities and prosperity for us, bolstering our capital funding capabilities to support business expansion, R&D initiatives, potential acquisitions, and ultimately, the creation of enhanced shareholder value in the future."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $8.23 million in the fiscal year 2023, an increase of 2.5% from $8.03 million in the fiscal year 2022.

was in the fiscal year 2023, an increase of 2.5% from in the fiscal year 2022. Gross profit was 3.32 million in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $3.91 million in the fiscal year 2022.

was 3.32 million in the fiscal year 2023, compared to in the fiscal year 2022. Gross margin was 40.4% in the fiscal year 2023, compared to 48.8% in the fiscal year 2022.

was 40.4% in the fiscal year 2023, compared to 48.8% in the fiscal year 2022. Income from operations was $1.74 million in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $2.36 million in the fiscal year 2022.

was in the fiscal year 2023, compared to in the fiscal year 2022. Net income was $1.51 million in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $2.13 million in the fiscal year 2022.

was in the fiscal year 2023, compared to in the fiscal year 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.30 in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $0.43 in the fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $8.23 million in the fiscal year 2023, an increase of 2.5% from $8.03 million in the fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the revenue from mold production and machining services, and partially offset by the decrease in revenue from mold repair. After consideration of the impact of rising exchange rates, total revenue increased by 7.4% or 2.5 million in RMB base currency.





For the Year Ended March 31,





2023

2022

($ millions)

Revenue

Cost of

Revenue

Gross

Margin

Revenue

Cost of

Revenue

Gross

Margin

Mold production

6.64

4.15

37.5 %

6.58

3.65

44.5 %

Mold repair

1.08

0.42

61.6 %

1.14

0.30

73.7 %

Machining services

0.50

0.27

46.0 %

0.31

0.10

68.7 %

Total

8.23

4.83

40.4 %

8.03

4.05

48.8 %



Revenue from mold production was $6.64 million in the fiscal year 2023, which increased by 0.8% from $6.58 million in the fiscal year 2022. Despite the adverse impact of exchange rate fluctuations, mold production volume and revenues still represented a slight increase, this indicates that Wuxi Mingteng Mould Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wuxi Mingteng Mould") maintains long-term relationships with major customers and continues to open up the mold market in the fiscal year 2023. In addition, Wuxi Mingteng Mould entered the aluminum alloy pressure casting mold business in the fiscal year 2022. Revenue from this product has experienced rapid growth in the fiscal year 2023, which accounted for 23% and 10% of our total mold production sales for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Currently, Runxingtai (Changzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. has become a key customer for the future growth of this business.

Revenue from mold repair was $1.08 million in the fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 4.6% from $1.14 million in the fiscal year 2022. The order volume of mold repair in the fiscal year 2023 has actually increased by 10% compared to the same period in 2022, and after considering the adverse effect from the exchange rate fluctuation, the revenue from mold repair maintained relatively stable. In addition, certain delivered products had not yet received the customer's confirmation of acceptance notice, and this portion of the revenue totaling $65,890 will be recognized after passing the acceptance inspection in the future.

Revenue from machining services was $0.50 million in the fiscal year 2023, which increased by 64.2% from $0.31 million in the fiscal year 2022. The increase was mainly due to the Company's improvement in the production capacity in the second half of year 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $4.83 million in the fiscal year 2023, which increased by 19.5% from $4.05 million in the fiscal year 2022. The cost of revenues mainly comes from raw material costs, manufacturing costs and labor costs. The revenues had not increased significantly, the reasons that costs growth has far exceed the growth of revenues as follows:

First is the increase in the investment in machinery and equipment in the fiscal year 2023 and 2022.

Second, Wuxi Mingteng Mould entered the aluminum alloy pressure casting mold business in the fiscal year 2022. As a new entrant in the aluminum alloy pressure casting mold business, Wuxi Mingteng Mould does not have the ability to handle the whole manufacturing process and needed to purchase outside processing services, the cost of outside processing increased by $250,948 .

. Last, in order to promote the future development of the aluminum alloy pressure casting mold business and machining service and expand production capacity, Wuxi Mingteng Mould hired more production labor in the fiscal year 2023, which lead to an increase in labor cost by approximately $285,835 compared with the same period in the fiscal year 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $3.32 million in the fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 15.1% from $3.91million for fiscal year 2022. Gross profit margin was 40.4% for fiscal year 2023, compared to 48.8% for fiscal year 2022.

Gross margins for mold production, mold repair and machining services were 37.5%, 61.6%, and 46.0%, respectively, for fiscal year 2023, compared to 44.5%, 73.7%, and 68.7%, respectively, for fiscal year 2022.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $1.58 million in the fiscal year 2023, which increased by 1.9% from $1.55 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Selling expenses were $153,213 in the fiscal year 2023, which increased by 15.6% from $132 ,542 in the fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the Company continuing to open up the mold market, which lead to an increase in business entertainment expenses and travel expenses.





in the fiscal year 2023, which increased by 15.6% from ,542 in the fiscal year 2022, primarily due to the Company continuing to open up the mold market, which lead to an increase in business entertainment expenses and travel expenses. General and administrative expenses were $797,140 in the fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 14.0% from $926,786 in the fiscal year 2022, primarily due to a) the validity period for the accrual of social security and housing provident funds under the laws of the PRC for the fiscal year 2020 and 2021 has expired on December 31,2023 , which should be written off in the fiscal year 2023, led to the decrease of $273,885 in 2023 compared to 2022; b) payment for audit fees of $290,000 in the fiscal year 2023, increased by $62,259 from $227,741 in the fiscal year 2022; and c) the increase of consulting fee in the fiscal year 2023 by $26,305 compared with the same period in 2022; and d) the increase of entertainment expenses in the fiscal year 2023 by $57,799 compared with the same period in 2022.





in the fiscal year 2023, which decreased by 14.0% from in the fiscal year 2022, primarily due to a) the validity period for the accrual of social security and housing provident funds under the laws of the PRC for the fiscal year 2020 and 2021 has expired on , which should be written off in the fiscal year 2023, led to the decrease of in 2023 compared to 2022; b) payment for audit fees of in the fiscal year 2023, increased by from in the fiscal year 2022; and c) the increase of consulting fee in the fiscal year 2023 by compared with the same period in 2022; and d) the increase of entertainment expenses in the fiscal year 2023 by compared with the same period in 2022. Research and development expenses were $630,752 in the fiscal year 2023, which increased by 28.1% from $492,526 in the fiscal year 2022. This increase was mainly attributable to the increase in R&D raw material consumption by $133,661 in 2023 due to the Company increased efforts in R&D in order to expand the market.

Net Income

Net income was $1.51 million for fiscal year 2023, compared to $2.13 million for fiscal year 2022.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.30 in the fiscal year 2023, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.43 in the fiscal year 2022.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.06 million, compared to $1.79 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided operating activities was $1.30 million in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $2.85 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.76 million in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $1.43 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities was $1.25 million in the fiscal year 2023, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $0.17 million in the fiscal year 2022.

Recent Development

The Company's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 18, 2024, under the ticker symbol "MTEN." On April 22, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,050,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share. On May 10, 2024, the underwriters of the Offering have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 157,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share. The gross proceeds were $4.83 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by the Company.

About Mingteng International Corporation Inc.

Based in China, Mingteng International Corporation Inc. is an automotive mold developer and supplier that focuses on molds used in auto parts. The Company provides customers with comprehensive and personalized mold services, covering mold design and development, mold production, assembly, testing, repair and after-sales service. With its production plant located in Wuxi, China, the Company aims to build a systematic solution for automobile mold services and create a personalized and integrated "Turnkey Project" for customers. The Company's main products are casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential system, and other automotive system parts. The Company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components, which are widely used in automobile, construction machinery and other manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.wxmtmj.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports its files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of December 31,





2023



2022















ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,056,236



$ 1,793,323

Accounts receivable, net



3,517,632





2,429,450

Notes receivable



471,166





785,574

Advances to suppliers



388,110





240,620

Other receivables



12,344





5,287

Inventories, net



1,217,045





1,061,226

Total current assets



6,662,533





6,315,480



















Non-current Assets















Property and equipment, net



3,335,187





2,647,165

Deferred tax assets, net



-





6,143

Lease right-of-use assets, net



-





549,684

Deferred offering costs



715,771





550,368

Total non-current assets



4,050,958





3,753,360



















Total Assets

$ 10,713,491



$ 10,068,840



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Short-term loans

$ 282,378



$ 1,364,041

Accounts payable



1,053,215





718,322

Other payables



47,982





48,745

Advance from customers



401,935





61,229

Payroll payable



474,629





515,999

Taxes payable



519,299





800,977

Amounts due to related parties



240,309





316,039

Current portion of lease liabilities



-





100,565

Total current liabilities



3,019,747





3,925,917



















Non-current Liabilities















Long-term payable



-





69,034

Deferred tax liabilities



246,893





-

Total non-current liabilities



246,893





69,034

Total Liabilities



3,266,640





3,994,951



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

































Shareholders' Equity:















Ordinary shares (Par value US$0.00001 per share, 5,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

and 2022)



50





50

Additional paid-in capital



897,308





897,308

Statutory reserves



465,572





465,572

Retained earnings



6,466,293





4,959,591

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(382,372)





(248,632)

Total shareholders' equity



7,446,851





6,073,889



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 10,713,491



$ 10,068,840



MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





For the Years Ended

December 31,





2023



2022















Revenues

$ 8,225,911



$ 8,026,764

Cost of revenues



(4,834,521)





(4,046,514)

Sales tax



(67,557)





(67,147)

Gross profit



3,323,833





3,913,103



















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



153,213





132,542

General and administrative expenses



797,140





926,786

Research and development expenses



630,752





492,526

Total operating expenses



1,581,105





1,551,854



















Income from operations



1,742,728





2,361,249



















Other income (expenses):















Government subsidies



129,138





92,832

Interest income



4,459





2,171

Interest (expense)



(59,477)





(53,991)

Other income, net



34,440





58,311

Total other income, net



108,560





92,832



















Income before income taxes



1,851,288





2,460,572



















Provision for income taxes



(344,586)





(327,384)



















Net income

$ 1,506,702



$ 2,133,188



















Comprehensive income















Net income

$ 1,506,702



$ 2,133,188

Foreign currency translation (loss)



(133,740)





(479,845)

Total comprehensive income

$ 1,372,962



$ 1,653,343



















Earnings per share















– Basic and diluted

$ 0.30



$ 0.43



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding















– Basic and diluted



5,000,000





5,000,000



MINGTENG INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended

December 31,





2023



2022















Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 1,506,702



$ 2,133,188

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization



404,881





272,237

Amortization of right-of-use-assets



97,095





158,180

(Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts



(5,079)





17,606

Deferred tax liability (benefits)



254,224





(4,304)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment



648





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net



(1,129,372)





(489,078)

Notes receivable



302,846





(294,440)

Advance to suppliers



(151,983)





(223,562)

Other receivables, net



(35,657)





760,209

Inventories, net



(174,399)





194,674

Accounts payable



348,641





224,538

Advance from customers



343,470





(34,598)

Other payables



-





50,474

Payroll payable



(32,932)





166,388

Taxes payable



(269,691)





354,593

Amounts due to related parties



(70,819)





(348,333)

Principal payments under operating lease obligations



(88,586)





(85,075)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,299,989





2,852,697



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of property and equipment



(761,792)





(1,439,365)

Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment



-





6,558

Net cash (used in) investing activities



(761,792)





(1,432,807)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Net (repayment of) proceeds from short-term loans



(1,064,321)





743,376

Shareholder contribution



-





148,675

Dividends



-





(352,123)

Payments of offering costs



(172,179)





(144,000)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations



(12,488)





(230,372)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(1,248,988)





165,556



















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(26,296)





(99,156)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(737,087)





1,486,290

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year



1,793,323





307,033

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

$ 1,056,236



$ 1,793,323



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ 59,477



$ 53,991

Income taxes paid

$ 205,761



$ 101, 459



SOURCE Mingteng International Corporation Inc.