Mingzhu Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Jinlong Yang, CEO of MingZhu, commented, "While the broader economic environment remained challenged, with customers adjusting to demand fluctuations, our team was focused and worked to minimize the impact of the volatility where we could. Through our efforts, we were able to reduce operating expenses in the first six months of 2023, compared to the year ago period, enabling us to maintain a healthy balance sheet. Our longer-term business diversification strategy remains in place but has been slowed by a sluggish acquisition environment given higher interest rates and costs, including an 83% increase in our transportation costs, which served to depress our net income. We believe there are meaningful opportunities for further cost reductions in our operations and have made this a priority moving forward as we continue to adjust our business to the evolving market."

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023, decreased by $4,239,764, or 7.0%, to $56.1 million from $60.3 million for the same period of last year.

Total operating expenses decreased by $1,430,036, or 2.4%, to $57.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from $58.4 million for the same period of last year.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $805,636 compared to net income of $1,645,083 in the year ago period. The decrease in net income was primarily due to the lower revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a $4.3 million balance of cash, and an accounts receivable balance of $15.5 million. The balance of prepayment to suppliers totaled $10.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $7.3 million as of December 31, 2022, as the Company retrieved partial payments back from suppliers or received services and products.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "calculate" or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China's macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission). For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company's relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of



As of





June 30,



December 31,





2023



2022





USD



USD





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 4,307,362



$ 5,687,311

Accounts receivable, net



15,496,761





19,127,321

Prepayments



10,666,774





7,339,861

Other receivables



3,462,794





2,795,843

Loans receivable*



31,085,776





28,622,704

Amount due from related parties



5,406,484





2,677,345

Total current assets



70,425,951





66,250,385



















NON-CURRENT ASSET















Property and equipment, net



7,338,773





9,073,698

Deferred tax assets



241,381





238,237

Deposits



3,059,220





2,657,126

Goodwill



33,237,409





33,237,409

Total non-current asset



43,876,783





45,206,470

Total assets

$ 114,302,734



$ 111,456,855



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 13,842,541



$ 10,022,335

Accounts payable



7,147,277





10,134,535

Other payables and accrued liabilities



33,376,960





29,054,674

Amount due to related parties



6,933,731





6,108,866

Tax payable



4,754,198





5,278,436

Current maturities of long-term bank borrowings



206,209





586,935

Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations



714,621





757,088

Total current liabilities



66,975,537





61,942,869



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Long-term bank borrowings



274,485





253,352

Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations



687,901





1,158,642

Total non-current liabilities



962,386





1,411,994

Total liabilities



67,937,923





63,354,863



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

22,960,277 and 22,960,277 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively**



22,960





22,960

Share subscription receivables



(848,414)





(847,086)

Additional paid-in capital



41,583,382





41,734,546

Statutory reserves



1,046,249





1,036,841

Retained earnings



5,825,256





7,704,538

Accumulated other comprehensive Loss



(1,264,622)





(1,549,807)

Total shareholders' equity



46,364,811





48,101,992

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 114,302,734



$ 111,456,855



* Loans receivable mainly comprise of interest-free advances to third parties as a result of strategic business cooperation.

** Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2023



2022





USD



USD

REVENUES

$ 56,090,997



$ 60,330,761



















COSTS AND EXPENSES















Transportation costs



32,840,752





17,953,860

Costs of rental services



13,020,751





24,962,970

Costs of insurance services



8,576,401





12,740,606

General and administrative expenses



2,112,502





2,471,467

Sales and marketing expenses



442,500





294,039

Total costs and expenses



56,992,906





58,422,942



















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(901,909)





1,907,819



















OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME















Interest expenses



(413,618)





(652,372)

Other expenses



(12,815)





(358,267)

Other income



482,540





1,237,049

Total other income, net



56,107





226,410



















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(845,802)





2,134,229



















(BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(40,166)





489,147



















NET LOSS



(805,636)





1,645,082



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME















Foreign currency translation adjustment



285,185





(229,321)

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$ (520,451)



$ 1,415,761



















Weighted average shares used in computation:















Basic*



21,429,877





21,429,877

Diluted*



20,885,442





20,885,442



















(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC*

$ (0.04)



$ 0.07

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED*

$ (0.04)



$ 0.07



* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)

















Share



Additional















Accumulated Other Comprehensive























Subscription



Paid-in



Statutory



Retained



Income











Shares*



Amount



Receivables



Capital



Reserve



Earnings



(Loss)



Total











USD



USD



USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

BALANCE, December 31, 2022



22,960,277



$ 22,960



$ (847,086)



$ 41,734,546



$ 1,036,841



$ 7,704,538



$ (1,549,807)



$ 48,101,992



































































Net income (loss) for the period



-





-





-





-





-





(805,636)





-





(805,636)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-





-





(1,328)





(151,164)





-





(1,064,238)





285,185





(931,545)

Appropriation to statutory reserve



-





-





-





-





9,408





(9,408)





-





-

BALANCE, June 30, 2023



22,960,277



$ 22,960



$ (848,414)



$ 41,583,382



$ 1,046,249



$ 5,825,256



$ (1,264,622)



$ 46,364,811



MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,





2023



2022





USD



USD

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (805,636)



$ 1,645,083

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used in by operating activities:















Amortization of deferred financing fees



-





26,607

Provision for doubtful accounts



19,413





-

Depreciation for property and equipment



851,324





3,441,564

Deferred income tax benefit



(12,532)





(24,798)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



3,015,034





(19,659,925)

Prepayments



(3,845,327)





1,080,484

Other receivables



(2,629,641)





702,011

Loans receivable



(1,992,268)





(12,301,292)

Deposits



(822,745)





-

Accounts payable



(2,821,222)





9,226,616

Other payables and accrued liabilities



5,356,422





9,259,017

Tax payables



(278,606)





2,572,424

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,965,784)





(4,032,209)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of equipment



-





(1,343,653)

Disposal of equipment



31,102





-

Cash from acquisition of subsidiary



-





410,863

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



31,102





(932,790)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



4,876,613





2,988,620

Repayment of short-term bank borrowings



(354,778)





(1,122,278)

Repayment of long-term bank borrowings



-





(149,756)

Repayments of loans from other financial institutions



(784,097)





(144,126)

Repayments of obligations under capital leases



-





(1,864,325)

Amounts advanced from related parties



3,222,649





3,128,231

Repayments to related parties



(4,257,112)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



2,703,275





2,836,366



















Effect of exchange rate change on cash



(148,542)





86,862



















Net decrease in cash



(1,379,949)





(2,041,771)

Cash at beginning of the period



5,687,311





5,752,117

Cash at end of the period

$ 4,307,362



$ 3,710,346



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ 504,655



$ 242,386

Income tax paid

$ 10,620



$ 769,924



















Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information:















Non-cash capital leases to acquire revenue equipment

$ -



$ -

Uncollected receivable from disposal of revenue equipment

$ -



$ -



















Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:















Cash

$ 4,307,362



$ 3,710,346

Restricted cash



-





-

Total cash and restricted cash

$ 4,307,362



$ 3,710,346



