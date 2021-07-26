MingZhu Logistics and Damo Electric Truck Enter Into MOU

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services, today announced it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Damo Electric Truck ("DAMO"). Under the MOU, Mingzhu will set up a joint venture ("JV") with DAMO and DAMO will transfer its operating business and all IP it has developed or is currently developing into the JV .MingZhu plans to deploy the next-gen trucks into its expansive existing network, including coal transportation and container transportation within the Yantian International Container Terminals, one of the busiest container terminals in the world.

DAMO Electric Truck (www.damotruck.com) is a fast growing developer dedicated to developing zero-emission automated truck equipped with a single charge range of up to 2,000 km and combined with AI, 5G, automated driving technology, battery technology and micro-turbine generator technology. DAMO has developed a highly efficient, low cost, complete logistics solution, helping customers reduce operating costs by approximately 60% and increase efficiency by an estimated 200%. DAMO's advanced battery solution, combined with Autopilot technology, overcomes current challenges in the electric truck sector. The Company, with adoption of mature and road-tested driverless technology, has received orders of intent from customers in key international markets. DAMO recently announced its series A funding, led by prominent investors and industry experts, including the co-founder of a leading Internet technology company.

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, commented, "We are excited to now bring EV-autonomous technology to the freight truck market. We believe this will revolutionize the market and puts us at the center of the market's fastest growing vector. The synergistic effect between DAMO and MingZhu will help maintain a strong supply chain and hardware design control. We will use a collaborative approach to create semi-trucks designed and built with integrated auto grade components and sensors to further increase reliability and effectiveness."

Mr. Yang continued, "We were attracted to DAMO because it met all of our investment criteria, including its strong market position, underlying proprietary technology, proven management team and established, large addressable markets. DAMO's commitment to technology leadership as one of the only companies in China with micro-turbine engine technology, will enrich our proprietary technology to drive dramatic operating and logistic cost reductions for customers, with equally impressive improvements in efficiency and return on investment. We believe our unmatched partnership will create a significant and sustainable competitive advantage to further intensify our strategic development."

About DAMO Electric Truck

The future is in smart, electric and autonomous vehicles, and we aim to lead the way. We want to redefine what premium service means for a truck company. When the ownership experience exceeds expectations, electric vehicles will simply become the natural choice for everyone, leading to a more sustainable tomorrow. The Company's vertically integrated electric truck business also includes hardware manufacturing, a cloud computing mobile platform, blockchain-based supply chain financial solutions, and deep services for customers. More information about DAMO can be found at www.damotruck.com.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Founded in 2002, NASDAQ listed, Shenzhen, China based, MingZhu is 4A-grade trucking services provider, offering both network density and broad geographic coverage to meet customers' diverse transportation needs. The Company operates two regional terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, respectively, with both self-own fleets of tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. More information about MingZhu can be found at: ir.szygmz.com

Safe Harbor Statement

