MingZhu Logistics Announces Audited Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Mr. Jinlong Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, commented, "2020 was a year of major milestone achievements, as we executed on our business strategy and strengthened our financial position through our successful initial public offering in October. Our team did an excellent job helping customers to navigate the dynamic pandemic environment, where partial and full shutdowns were a normal, disruptive occurrence. We played an important role in helping transport our customers goods, without which costly inventory losses and supply shortages would only increase. At the same time, we were faced with higher operating costs that directly impacted our profitability. These included higher fuel charges and driver costs, among other factors. The good news is the business environment has stabilized and returned to more of a growth mode with the post-COVID reopening efforts and adoption of health safety practices."

"We are very optimistic about the Company's growth prospects in 2021 and beyond, as we are positioned to benefit from the reopening of the global economy and increased customer demand. As we look to the future, we are excited to be entering a new phase of growth for Mingzhu Logistics. One very exciting development we expect will drive accelerated business growth over the coming years, is the recent pairing of our strong track record of reliable transportation with China Merchants, one of China's oldest and biggest companies, in an exclusive cooperation to solve the first and last mile of slack coal transport. Xinjiang occupies a preeminent position as one of the core transportation hubs of the One Belt One Road and serves as a strategic gateway. The initial agreement is expected to result in revenue to MingZhu Logistics of approximately RMB 80 million (approximately USD$12.3 million), mainly in 2021. We also continue to drive organic growth and are focused building increased value for our shareholders."

Financial Results

Total revenues were $18.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $29.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of 36.1% or $10.6 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to diminished customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. With daily life in China gradually returning to normal since April, our business related to logistics industry has gone back to normal, as well. However, further lockdowns were caused from time to time as new cases were found causing the management to relocate trucks and trailers to other regions. The management will continue to follow the development of the pandemic.

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, sales to the Company's top five customers accounted for approximately 78.2% and 66.7%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, 72.0% and 51.7% of total revenue, respectively, was generated from the Guangdong province, while 28.0% and 48.3% was generated from the Xinjiang province, respectively.

Total costs and expenses were $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $26.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of 34.8% or $9.3 million. The decrease was primarily the result of lower transportation costs due to the reduced revenue level. The Company recorded income from operations of approximately $1.4 million and $2.7 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Comprehensive income was $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, with net income of $0.08 per basic and diluted share and $0.18 per basic and diluted share, respectively.

There were 9,629,783 basic shares and 9,633,993 shares on a diluted basis for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 9,000,000 shares on a basic and diluted basis for the year ended December 31, 2019. The share count gives retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020.

The Company had an $11.6 million balance of cash and restricted cash, as of December 31, 2020, with a $5.3 million accounts receivable balance and an $11.4 million other receivables balance.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Founded in 2002, NASDAQ listed, Shenzhen, China based, MingZhu is 4A-grade trucking services provider, offering both network density and broad geographic coverage to meet customers' diverse transportation needs. The Company operates two major regional terminals, respectively, with both self-own fleets of tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. More information about MingZhu can be found at: www.szygmz.com/en/

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





For the Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2018





USD



USD



USD

REVENUES

$ 18,793,951



$ 29,410,550



$ 27,646,789



























COSTS AND EXPENSES























Transportation costs



16,010,644





25,358,456





22,399,066

General and administrative expenses



1,321,412





1,299,413





1,147,101

Sales and marketing expenses



50,083





77,615





65,856

Total costs and expenses



17,382,139





26,735,484





23,612,023



























INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



1,411,812





2,675,066





4,034,766



























OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME























Interest expenses



(374,048)





(370,682)





(355,332)

Other expenses



(65,828)





(12,683)





(8,204)

Other income



176,802





172,343





189,685

Total other expenses, net



(263,074)





(211,022)





(173,851)



























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



1,148,738





2,464,044





3,860,915



























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



366,442





821,250





1,006,028



























NET INCOME



782,296





1,642,794





2,854,887



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)























Foreign currency translation adjustment



752,828





(121,195)





(419,684)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 1,535,124



$ 1,521,599



$ 2,435,203



























Weighted average shares used in computation:























Basic*



9,629,783





9,000,000





9,000,000

Diluted*



9,633,993





9,000,000





9,000,000



























EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC*

$ 0.08



$ 0.18



$ 0.32

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED*

$ 0.08



$ 0.18



$ 0.32



* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of

December 31,

2020



As of

December 31,

2019





USD



USD

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 2,105,625



$ 223,507

Restricted cash



9,500,000





-

Accounts receivable, net



5,343,716





10,884,302

Prepayments



1,059,335





1,933,764

Other receivables



11,448,022





429,972

Amount due from related parties



741,340





1,954,517

Total Current Assets



30,198,038





15,426,062



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



3,448,109





4,595,206



















OTHER ASSETS















Deferred tax assets



31,852





19,559

Deposits



261,992





344,973

Total other assets



293,844





364,532

Total assets

$ 33,939,991



$ 20,385,800



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 6,551,724



$ 2,606,567

Accounts payable



1,415,591





1,565,668

Other payables and accrued liabilities



531,120





626,389

Amount due to related parties



993,846





739,963

Tax payable



2,722,409





2,205,611

Current maturities of long-term bank borrowings



-





1,120,400

Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations



51,135





711,421

Current maturities of loans from other financial institutions



235,487





265,281

Total current liabilities



12,501,312





9,841,300



















OTHER LIABILITIES















Long-term loans from other financial institutions



136,400





355,927

Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations



27,989





161,943

Total other liabilities



164,389





517,870

Total liabilities



12,665,701





10,359,170



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

12,354,040 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively*



12,354





9,000

Share subscription receivables



(847,086)





(847,086)

Additional paid-in capital



13,824,820





4,115,638

Statutory reserves



877,886





760,475

Retained earnings



6,905,718





6,240,833

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



500,598





(252,230)

Total shareholders' equity



21,274,290





10,026,630

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 33,939,991



$ 20,385,800



* Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

