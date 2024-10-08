Mini But Mighty: Anova Launches Precision® Cooker Mini to Break Barriers in Home Cooking with Affordable, High Quality, Connected Sous Vide Offering

The New Anova Precision Cooker Mini Brings Kitchen Science to the Home Kitchen

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova Culinary , a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B) and a leading provider of sous vide devices with over 100 million sous vide cooks and provider of the best-selling sous vide tool of all time, today announced the launch of the Anova Precision® Cooker Mini, a WiFi enabled sous vide immersion circulator that combines a mini-but-mighty size and affordable price point to empower home cooks to create high-quality, pro chef level dishes at home. With an MSRP of $99, the Anova Precision® Cooker Mini will be available on Anova's website and Amazon immediately.

The Anova Precision® Cooker Mini ensures that food is cooked to each user's exact desired finish, ensuring edge to edge perfect results every single time. The brand NEW Anova Precision® Cooker Mini ($99 at https://anovaculinary.com/ and Amazon) is a WiFi enabled sous vide immersion circulator that combines a mini-but-mighty size and affordable price point to empower home cooks to create high-quality, pro chef level dishes at home.

"At Anova we are on a mission to consistently innovate ways to help home cooks elevate their kitchen game and fall even more in love with food at an affordable price point and without the intimidation of other kitchen tools. Just ask the home cooks behind our more than 26,000 4.5 star reviews on Amazon alone," said CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian. "We are revolutionizing the way people look at home cooking and, with the introduction of our brand new Anova Precision® Cooker Mini, we are allowing even more cooks to implement pro-level cooking tools and techniques right in their own kitchens. With our community of Anova food nerds we are changing the way the world cooks."

See more images HERE and video HERE

Some key differentiators and impressive product features of the Anova Precision® Cooker Mini include:

Cooked Connectivity: The Anova Precision® Cooker Mini uses WiFi to connect to the Anova App to control and cook meals to perfection, all at the touch of a button. This helps to always keep food within 0.2°F (or 0.1°C) of your target temp, important since the difference between a rare and medium-rare steak is just 3°F (or 1.7°C) – leaving almost no margin for error.

With dimensions of 105 x 56 x 310mm, the Mini boasts 850 Watts of power and a flow rate of 6 Liters/min to get things cooking - big or small. Simple Sous Vide : The Anova Precision® Cooker Mini allows for quick and easy setup to heat things up in no time. Simply attach the device, hit start on the Anova app, and come back when the dish is ready.

: The Anova Precision® Cooker Mini allows for quick and easy setup to heat things up in no time. Simply attach the device, hit start on the Anova app, and come back when the dish is ready. World Record Recipes: To help home cooks find their groove or try new things, Anova offers the world's largest collection of sous vide recipes via subscription service for the low cost of $1.99 per month or $9.99 annually.

The Anova Precision® Cooker Mini joins the company's award-winning product line that includes sous vide tools, vacuum sealers, combi steam ovens, and more. Anova's products are available via the company website and across major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. To learn more about Anova and to purchase products, please visit https://anovaculinary.com/ .

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products that include a steam combi countertop oven, sous vide accessories and vacuum sealers, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. With a worldwide community of food nerds, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com.

