Mini Data Center Market size is set to grow by USD 8.67 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in demand among smes to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mini data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.67 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 21.68% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mini data center market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Containerized data centers and Micro data centers), Business Segment (SMEs and Large enterprises), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled CANCOM SE, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Canovate Group, Dataracks, Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Gardner DC Solutions Ltd, Hanley Energy Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Legrand, Minkels B.V., Panduit Corp., Rahi, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The IoT revolution has led to over 11 billion connected devices by 2022, significantly expanding the global data center market. IoT applications in industries like manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and social media have increased data transfer, resulting in a 40-fold increase in data center traffic by 2021. Edge computing becomes essential to process data near the source, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements. The commercial deployment of 5G further boosts the mini data center market growth.

The mini data center market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technology solutions. Companies are investing in compact data centers to support their digital transformation initiatives. Edge computing is a trending technology in this space, allowing businesses to process data closer to the source, reducing latency and improving response times.

The use of modular and containerized data centers is also gaining popularity, offering flexibility and ease of deployment. Additionally, the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies is driving the mini data center market forward. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing as businesses seek to modernize their IT infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

Market Challenges

Mini data centers, introduced by pure-play vendors a few years ago, offer space-saving and energy-efficient solutions for organizations. Despite their benefits, awareness remains low, particularly in developing countries. Traditional data centers or co-locating remain popular options.

However, mini data centers are cost-effective for budget-conscious organizations in sectors like banking, retail, and manufacturing using IoT. Vendors are promoting these solutions at conferences to increase market penetration. Factors like low awareness and marketing efforts may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Mini Data Center market faces several challenges in today's technology-driven business environment. One significant challenge is the need for compact, yet powerful data processing solutions. Another challenge is the increasing demand for secure data centers due to cybersecurity threats.

Additionally, the cost of building and maintaining data centers is a concern for many organizations. Furthermore, the complexity of integrating various components such as servers, cooling systems, and power supplies adds to the challenge. Lastly, the rapid advancement of technology necessitates frequent upgrades and updates to keep up with the competition. These challenges require innovative solutions and continuous improvement to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Containerized data centers

1.2 Micro data centers Business Segment 2.1 SMEs

2.2 Large enterprises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Containerized data centers- Containerized data centers are becoming a popular solution for businesses seeking to expand and meet the growing demand for reliable data infrastructure. With the increasing number of mobile subscriptions and digital content generation, traditional data centers are reaching capacity limits. Containerized data centers offer benefits such as energy efficiency, environmental friendliness, lower CAPEX and OPEX, and quick installation.

These advantages are driving the growth of the mini data center market, particularly among medium-sized enterprises. Vendors are innovating to incorporate modern infrastructure in containers, making them an efficient and cost-effective solution for business continuity.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Mini Data Center Market is experiencing exponential growth as enterprises increasingly adopt advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G. Networking modules at the Edge are crucial for standardized infrastructure in disaster-prone regions, enabling cost-effective solutions with their compact nature.

Data centers, including portable ones housed in containers, are essential for organizations worldwide, requiring high-performing, energy-efficient servers, cooling systems, and power supply. Security systems are non-negotiable, ensuring capital investment is protected from traditional approaches. Instant data centers offer a competitive edge, with data storage and computational hubs becoming increasingly important.

Market Research Overview

The Mini Data Center Market encompasses compact and efficient data processing facilities designed for various industries and applications. These centers utilize advanced technologies such as containerized solutions, edge computing, and modular designs to minimize space requirements and optimize energy consumption. The market is driven by the increasing demand for data processing in sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail, as well as the growing trend towards digital transformation and IoT.

Additionally, the need for real-time data analysis and the rising popularity of edge computing are significant factors fueling market growth. The market offers various solutions, including power and cooling systems, racks and cabinets, and IT infrastructure components.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Containerized Data Centers



Micro Data Centers

Business Segment

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio