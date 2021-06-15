Mini-Documentary: In Hawaii, A Mother-Daughter Duo Fight for Fairness in Women's Sports

High school sophomore Margaret Oneal Monteleone looks up to her mother Cynthia Monteleone , a World Masters track athlete specializing in the 400 meter. Margaret hopes to follow in her mother's footsteps of running track in college. However, Margaret's dream is being threatened by biological males competing in women's sports. As a freshman, Margaret would've won her first ever high school track meet if not for a biological male claiming victory. Female runners of all ages across the country are facing similar challenges.

"They've told me to be quiet for my own safety, but I won't be quiet," Monteleone told Independent Women's Forum.

Cynthia also competed against a biological male in her professional track career. When she tried to raise questions about the fairness of the situation, she was told to keep her mouth shut. But now, she decided enough is enough. Both she and her daughter spoke exclusively with Independent Women's Forum about their effort to ensure female athletes everywhere have the chance to be heard.

"They've told me to be quiet for my own safety, but I won't be quiet," Monteleone told Independent Women's Forum. "I will continue to speak up. We deserve to be heard."

Kelsey Bolar, senior policy analyst at Independent Women's Forum who co-produced this documentary, says, "Cynthia and Margaret are courageous for speaking out on this issue. It is fundamentally unfair that female athletes are being forced to compete against biological men who have biological athletic advantages. Women everywhere who claim to support other women should acknowledge the unfairness of the situation and work together towards a more equitable solution."

This documentary was reported by Kelsey Bolar. It was co-produced by Kelsey Bolar and Elizabeth Tew and shot and edited on location in Hawaii by Studio Asalt.

