Mini Golf, Monsters, Music and Fun Rolls into Ridge Hill in Yonkers, NY - Now Open

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with the very first Monstrous putt in 2004, Monster Mini Golf has been setting the par for excellent family entertainment in communities across North America. Monster Mini Golf is announcing its new location at Ridge Hill in Yonkers, NY, now opened, and will celebrate with a grand opening on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Noon.

Nick & Carol Mastrandrea are excited to announce their third Monster Mini Golf franchise location. Nick shared, "Every Monster Mini Golf is a unique and dynamic experience, from our guests to our team members. It's fulfilling to provide families and friends from surrounding communities with a super fun, safe, socially distanced and affordable entertainment option for all ages." The new Yonkers location at 221 Market Street, Yonkers, New York 10710, will host an official Grand Opening Celebration on October 22 that kicks off with FREE Mini Golf to the first fifty golfers. All guests throughout the day will be eligible to enter to win Monster Mania Birthday Party packages (valued at $300 per package).

Monster Mini Golf Yonkers, NY is an indoor family entertainment center featuring an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, bowling, state-of-the-art arcade and two lushly decorated private birthday party & event rooms. As you enter the facility, beaming blacklights bring to life local witty, comical and relatable pop culture artwork belonging to the Yonkers area, surrounding cities and the state of New York, as well as the exciting animatronic monsters. Upbeat music pours out of their own radio station, creating an energetic soundtrack for your experience. Being completely indoors and climate controlled, weather is never an issue at Monster Mini Golf and the center is open seven days a week, year-round for maximum fun.

"Ridge Hill is thrilled to welcome another new entertainment option for local family fun that can be enjoyed all year long. Monster Mini Golf is the perfect addition to our existing line-up of exciting activities," said Meghann Hongach, Property Marketing Manager at Ridge Hill.

About Monster Mini Golf

Monster Mini Golf®, is licensed by Monster Entertainment and its corporate headquarters is based in Las Vegas, NV. Currently, they are an international franchise with thirty-two locations open or in development in the United States and Canada, including a KISS® by Monster Mini Golf® (the legendary Rock Band), and Twilight® Zone by Monster Mini Golf® (the classic television series) as flagship casino locations in Las Vegas. For more in-depth information, please visit MonsterMiniGolf.com and follow @MonsterMiniGolf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ridge Hill

Ridge Hill is the best destination in Westchester to SHOP, DINE and PLAY. Patterned on a classic downtown, this family-friendly outdoor center features a central Town Square and children's play area. The center is home to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, a 12-screen National Amusements Showcase Cinema de Lux, Whole Foods Market, and restaurants including The Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, and Texas de Brazil.

Learn more at www.ridgehill.com and follow @shopridgehill on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

