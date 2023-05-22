Mini Melts Ice Cream Introduces Two New Irresistible Flavors: Cake Pop and Brownie Blast

Mini Melts Ice Cream

22 May, 2023

TREVOSE, Pa., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mini Melts Ice Cream, the leading brand in unique, premium beaded ice cream treats, is excited to announce the release of two new delicious flavors: Cake Pop and Brownie Blast. These two mouth-watering flavors will delight ice cream lovers everywhere and will be available exclusively in prepackaged cups at Wawa stores starting this June.

The Cake Pop flavor combines bite-size vanilla cake dipped in frosting with colorful sprinkles and birthday cake-flavored ice cream. The perfect addition to any celebration, making every bite a party in your mouth.

The Brownie Blast flavor is a chocolate lover's dream come true. With chunks of brownie and premium chocolate pieces mixed into rich chocolate ice cream, this flavor is an unforgettable experience that will keep you coming back for more.

"We are thrilled to add these two amazing flavors to our Mini Melts lineup," said Dan Kilcoyne President and CEO of Mini Melts Ice Cream. "We are always looking for ways to innovate and delight our customers, and these flavors are the perfect combination of classic treats and delicious ice cream. We are confident our customers will love them as much as we do."

Mini Melts Ice Cream is made with high-quality ingredients, and each bite is flavorful. With over 10 flavors, Mini Melts has something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a classic flavor like vanilla or chocolate or something more adventurous like Rainbow Ice or Cotton Candy, Mini Melts has got you covered.

Mini Melts USA, Inc. is the leader in Automated Kiosks and Grab and Go Freezers. The company operates 20+ distribution centers throughout the United States.

Press Contact: Rachel Fox
Marketing and Social Media
Phone: 215-839-0769
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mini Melts Ice Cream

